If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Red Panda Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Cub Nicknamed 'Little Red' After Death of Partner

The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park announced in a statement on Tuesday that its endangered red panda Tilly gave birth to a "miracle" cub. "In the early hours of 16th of July on one of the hottest days and weeks in U.K. history, the zoo's CCTV cameras captured the incredible moment when Tilly gave birth to a miraculous, beautiful, and healthy cub," the statement read. The cub, nicknamed "Little Red" by zookeepers, has started to develop the species' signature markings and coloring.
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
Being a family dog can be a lonely, stressful job

Dogs that live with a family have it better than dogs that roam free when it comes to safety, nutritious food, and vet care. But it’s a different story with regards to their mental health. You would need to travel far from Denmark to meet a dog that roams...
Woman Takes Her Senior Dog to 'Build a Bear' and We Can't Stop Crying

It's so hard to think about, but the years with your dog are fleeting. In the blink of an eye they go from puppy to adult dog. So we really don't blame one woman for making a special trip to Build-A-Bear so that she could make herself an extra-special stuffy to commemorate her dog.
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

