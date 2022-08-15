Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golden Retriever Being Introduced to New Sibling Melts Hearts
"Goldens are the sweetest most loving breed and I'll die on that hill," said one commenter after seeing the viral TikTok video.
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
People
Christina Hall Goes on Outdoor Adventure with Son Hudson and Their Dogs: 'Gotta Wear Them All Out'
Christina Hall loves spending quality time with her kids. The Christina on the Coast star, 39, spent a fun day out and about with the youngest of her three kids, son Hudson, 2. In photos on her Instagram Story, mom and son enjoy a day out with their dogs and with Christina's husband, Josh Hall, who is tagged in the photos.
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
Animal shelters overwhelmed as more and more people surrender their pets
(CBS News) -- Animal shelters in some areas of the country are seeing more pets returned to their care. Some owners struggling with the rising costs of rent, food, and gas are making the difficult choice to surrender their cat or dog. "We had to make a decision about, you...
RELATED PEOPLE
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
People
Rescue Dedicated to Saving Dogs from Meat Trade Suffers Deadly Fire: 'Nightmare Scenario'
Jindo Love Rescue experienced the "worst case nightmare scenario for anyone involved in rescue" on Friday, according to the rescue's president, Patti Kim. On August 12, a fire broke out at Jindo Love Rescue's foster center in Gimhae, South Korea, for canines rescued from the dog meat trade. Over 120 dogs were living at the center when the blaze started.
Red Panda Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Cub Nicknamed 'Little Red' After Death of Partner
The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park announced in a statement on Tuesday that its endangered red panda Tilly gave birth to a "miracle" cub. "In the early hours of 16th of July on one of the hottest days and weeks in U.K. history, the zoo's CCTV cameras captured the incredible moment when Tilly gave birth to a miraculous, beautiful, and healthy cub," the statement read. The cub, nicknamed "Little Red" by zookeepers, has started to develop the species' signature markings and coloring.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
Dog Warns Parents That Something Is Wrong With The Baby And Saves Her Life
In a post on social media, Kelly Andrew described how her dog Henry saved her little daughter’s life. The Boston Terrier, who was eight years old, clearly sensed something was wrong with the infant because she repeatedly barged into her chamber. The infant had a cold, but Kelly and...
Futurity
Being a family dog can be a lonely, stressful job
Dogs that live with a family have it better than dogs that roam free when it comes to safety, nutritious food, and vet care. But it’s a different story with regards to their mental health. You would need to travel far from Denmark to meet a dog that roams...
pethelpful.com
Video of Pit Bull Kissing and Snuggling Toddler Is So Cute We Can't Even
In the early 1900s, pit bulls were known as the "Nanny Dog" because of their gentle and motherly demeanor toward young children. One pittie is displaying why this nickname was given in an adorable video that is sure to make you melt. In a recent video going viral on TikTok,...
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Woman Takes Her Senior Dog to 'Build a Bear' and We Can't Stop Crying
It's so hard to think about, but the years with your dog are fleeting. In the blink of an eye they go from puppy to adult dog. So we really don't blame one woman for making a special trip to Build-A-Bear so that she could make herself an extra-special stuffy to commemorate her dog.
Hilarious Golden Retriever Trying To Eat an Omelet Through TV Goes Viral
Skylar, the viral golden retriever, now has the internet begging the owners to make some eggs.
Small Dog Shares the Reality of Having a Golden Retriever Bro in Funny Clip
A Corgi and a golden retriever have gone viral with their hilarious brother sister relationship.
Kitten Abandoned In Dumpster Undergoes Dramatic Transformation After Rescue
Shadow the cat was severely dehyrdated, flea-ridden and weighed less than a pound when he was first discovered.
People
305K+
Followers
49K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0