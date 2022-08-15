ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Zoo announces Fiona the hippo's baby brother's name: Fritz

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced social media star Fiona the hippo's baby brother has been dubbed Fritz after an online vote.

The zoo narrowed the name suggestions from social media users down to Fritz and Ferguson and asked the public to cast their votes online.

The baby hippopotamus, born Aug. 3, was named Fritz after more than 220,000 votes were cast and 56% of those favored the name Fritz.

"We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy's personality," Cincinnati Zoo head hippo keeper Wendy Rice said on the facility's website. "We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because 'Fritz' is here due to Bibi's birth control being 'on the fritz.'"

Fritz and his mother, Bibi, are bonding in an off-display area for the time being. Zoo officials said habitat introductions are likely to commence soon.

Fritz's older sister, Fiona, became a social media star in 2017 after being born prematurely and starring in several viral videos and photos at the zoo.

