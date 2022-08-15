ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Leeds: Mother and one-year-old daughter missing

A woman and her one-year-old daughter have been reported missing from West Yorkshire. Police have issued an appeal to trace Aasia Majeed, 35, from Leeds, who was last seen by her family on Friday. Ms Majeed, who speaks mostly Urdu and has little English, has links to Harehills in Leeds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'

The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Moss Side stabbing victim named by police

A man who was stabbed to death in the Moss Side area of Manchester on the day of a Caribbean festival has been named as 20-year-old Javell Morgan from West Yorkshire. Mr Morgan was found badly wounded in Claremont Road in the early hours of Monday and it was originally thought he had been shot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jesus Moreno: River Wharfe searched in hunt for missing man

Search teams have been checking the River Wharfe as police continue to look for a missing man. Jesus Moreno, 41, owner of the Piglove Brewing Co in Leeds, was last seen on 1 August, West Yorkshire Police said. Officers said a number of potential sightings had been reported in Leeds...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Devoted dad' Mark Colwill killed in Holsworthy crash

Police have named a man who died after a two-vehicle crash in Devon. Mark Colwill, 58, from Ashwater, Beaworthy, died at the scene of the crash on Wednesday 10 August, which involved a white Ford Transit van and a red motorbike which he was riding. It happened at about 18:30...
ACCIDENTS
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Drowning#Doncaster#South Yorkshire Police#Bbc Yorkshire#Accident#Bst
Outsider.com

Woman Suffers ‘Unfortunate Tragedy’ as Both Feet Get Severed by Boat Propeller in Rafting Mishap

In a tragic incident that occurred over the weekend, a Chicago woman suffered an accident where a propeller severed both of her feet. The woman says she thought she was “going to die” on Lake Michigan. In this rafting accident, her raft became pulled into the wake of a passing vessel. She, along with passengers, got sucked under a passing boat, according to news outlets.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Killer Who Stuffed Bodies in Suitcases Could Be Overseas: Ex-Cop Negotiator

A former police negotiator in New Zealand has said he is confident that the case of the bodies stuffed in suitcases will be solved, though there is a chance that the killer or killers could now be overseas. Ex-police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that despite many unknowns in the Auckland case, “somebody will brag” about the grisly killings and eventually do themselves in. “You leave a trail,” he said. It comes as police reveal it will take some time to identify the victims, of which authorities believe there are multiple. Police have not disclosed further...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water

A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Cops reveal pink and white hoodie Kiely Rodni wore at party as FBI dig up burial site at Tahoe only to find a dog's carcass: 16-year-old's phone pinged a tower after she texted her mother that she would be 'straight home'

Authorities in California revealed that missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt in the final hours before she vanished from a 'drug-fueled' campsite party more than a week ago. Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after she vanished from a party near...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13

A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and wellSuperintendent Lee PacheEmergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire...
ACCIDENTS

