BBC
Leeds: Mother and one-year-old daughter missing
A woman and her one-year-old daughter have been reported missing from West Yorkshire. Police have issued an appeal to trace Aasia Majeed, 35, from Leeds, who was last seen by her family on Friday. Ms Majeed, who speaks mostly Urdu and has little English, has links to Harehills in Leeds...
BBC
Louis Thorold: Pram death baby 'victim of a system that failed'
The father of a baby who died in a crash while being pushed in a pram said his son was a victim of an "incident caused by a system that failed them". Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured.
BBC
Moss Side stabbing victim named by police
A man who was stabbed to death in the Moss Side area of Manchester on the day of a Caribbean festival has been named as 20-year-old Javell Morgan from West Yorkshire. Mr Morgan was found badly wounded in Claremont Road in the early hours of Monday and it was originally thought he had been shot.
BBC
Jesus Moreno: River Wharfe searched in hunt for missing man
Search teams have been checking the River Wharfe as police continue to look for a missing man. Jesus Moreno, 41, owner of the Piglove Brewing Co in Leeds, was last seen on 1 August, West Yorkshire Police said. Officers said a number of potential sightings had been reported in Leeds...
BBC
'Devoted dad' Mark Colwill killed in Holsworthy crash
Police have named a man who died after a two-vehicle crash in Devon. Mark Colwill, 58, from Ashwater, Beaworthy, died at the scene of the crash on Wednesday 10 August, which involved a white Ford Transit van and a red motorbike which he was riding. It happened at about 18:30...
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Original footage of vicious shark attack is so clear you can hear victim scream
Footage showing the terrifying moment a diver was attacked by a shark has been published on YouTube, and the victim can be heard screaming at the top of his lungs as the animal clamped down on his leg, filling the water with blood. The clip was captured in 2018 by...
Mystery letter with ‘strange’ chess piece-like item inside leaves family violently coughing as bomb squad probe contents
A MYSTERIOUS letter containing a strange chess-like game piece is the subject of a bomb squad investigation after a family says they began violently coughing when exposed to it. The suspicious letter, which arrived in the mail on Monday, was addressed to the owners of an upscale home in Palm...
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
Woman Suffers ‘Unfortunate Tragedy’ as Both Feet Get Severed by Boat Propeller in Rafting Mishap
In a tragic incident that occurred over the weekend, a Chicago woman suffered an accident where a propeller severed both of her feet. The woman says she thought she was “going to die” on Lake Michigan. In this rafting accident, her raft became pulled into the wake of a passing vessel. She, along with passengers, got sucked under a passing boat, according to news outlets.
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
Killer Who Stuffed Bodies in Suitcases Could Be Overseas: Ex-Cop Negotiator
A former police negotiator in New Zealand has said he is confident that the case of the bodies stuffed in suitcases will be solved, though there is a chance that the killer or killers could now be overseas. Ex-police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that despite many unknowns in the Auckland case, “somebody will brag” about the grisly killings and eventually do themselves in. “You leave a trail,” he said. It comes as police reveal it will take some time to identify the victims, of which authorities believe there are multiple. Police have not disclosed further...
Wealthy homeowner in his 40s is found dead on a 'millionaire’s row' as man, 43, and woman, 42, ‘both known to the victim’ are arrested on suspicion of murder
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of killing a man at a house in a millionaire's suburb in Dorset. Police were called to an address in Canford Cliffs, in Poole, on Saturday night after reports a man in his 40s had died suddenly. After arriving at the scene officers...
Wild park brawl between SIXTY men leaves one stabbed and at least five others injured as cops launch urgent probe
A HUGE 60-man brawl broke out in a park leaving one man stabbed and at least five others injured. Police are now investigating after up to 60 people, some armed with weapons, gathered at Sparkhill Park, Birmingham, yesterday at 9pm. A knife, hammer and a chain have been recovered by...
BBC
Fishing boat lost in dense fog found in 40cm of water
A lifeboat crew used "every single navigational aid" available to find a fishing boat lost in dense fog and stranded in just 16in (40cm) of water. The Redcar RNLI lifeboat was at a charity fundraising day in Staithes, North Yorkshire, when it was called at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.
Cops reveal pink and white hoodie Kiely Rodni wore at party as FBI dig up burial site at Tahoe only to find a dog's carcass: 16-year-old's phone pinged a tower after she texted her mother that she would be 'straight home'
Authorities in California revealed that missing teen Kiely Rodni was wearing a pink and white sweatshirt in the final hours before she vanished from a 'drug-fueled' campsite party more than a week ago. Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after she vanished from a party near...
Woman Who Fell for Romance Scam Loses Home, Taken Captive, Dies—Family
Diane Webb, 70, turned away from her family and sold her home for a man who didn't exist.
Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13
A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and wellSuperintendent Lee PacheEmergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire...
