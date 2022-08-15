ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservatives get their own dating app

By Mark Menard
 3 days ago

A new dating app is launching next month for conservative singles looking for a match, and it's purporting to be more compatible to their wants and needs than the other apps.

The app, called The Right Stuff , was announced through a promotional video featuring Ryann McEnany, the sister of former White House Press Secretary under Donald Trump Kayleigh McEnany.

In the clip, which plays on the front page of the new venture’s website, McEnany says the service was created “for those who know traditional is attractive.” She shares that "ladies" will be entitled to a free profile as long as they refer friends to the site.

"Gentlemen" though will have to pay for a subscription.

The site also purports to be accessible by invitation only, "so not just anyone can join," McEnany said.

From there, she explained: "By the way, those are the only two options: ladies and gentlemen. The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool, for people who share the same values and beliefs as you. You'll start off by building your perfect profile – no pronouns necessary."

The investment backing for the site is provided, in part, by Paypal billionaire Peter Thiel, while the initial idea is attributed to a pair of former Trump insiders: former White House aide John McEntee and Daniel Huff, who Trump appointed to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The app is planned for a September launch.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

