Saint Louis, MO

New area code activated in STL, 314 numbers running out

By Anna Bohlmann
 3 days ago

A new area code, 557, has been activated in the St. Louis area for new customers. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced in February that the 314 area code would be exhausted in the third quarter of 2022.

557 was implemented August 12, 2022 as an overlay to 314. The 314 area code serves communities such as, St. Louis, Overland, Bridgeton, Florissant, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood and Sappington.

The Missouri Public Service Commission gave these reminders:

- Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
- The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
- What is a local call now will remain a local call.
- Customers in the overlay region must dial 10 digits for local calls and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.
- Three digit abbreviated dialing, to the extent currently available, such as 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 will continue to work and not be affected.

