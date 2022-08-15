ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Registered sex offender charged with possession of child pornography

By Don Reid, The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

Convicted sex offender Charles Dee Odette, 59, faces charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Odette is being held on a $200,000 bond in the Branch County jail.

Michigan State Police investigators learned Odette possessed child pornography. Troopers obtained a search warrant for his Clarendon Road residence in Butler Township.

Troopers found thousands of child pornography pictures on his electronic devices.

A separate investigation charged Odette will molestation of two young girls in the county in 2018 and 2019. Those are 15-year offenses.

The state sex offender registry showed Odette was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Calhoun County in 1992.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sex Offender#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

