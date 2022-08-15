ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plunging prices at the pump: Gas falls another 14 cents in Florida; average gallon at $3.65

By Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Florida’s gas prices continued a multi-week decline in which they have fallen $1.24 per gallon since June.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida Monday landed at $3.65, the lowest since March, according to AAA and the auto club group’s weekly briefing.

AAA officials are predicting prices at the pump to continue their decline throughout the week, despite some gains in domestic oil markets.

U.S. oil prices climbed by 3% last week, closing Friday at $92.09 a barrel.

“The state average should continue moving lower, likely slipping into the $3.50s by the end of the week," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins "Oil and gasoline futures regained some strength last week, as analysts believe that falling fuel prices will encourage consumers to drive more."

Gas at a glance

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.85), Naples ($3.82), Miami ($3.77)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.48), The Villages ($3.50), Panama City ($3.54)
  • Capital city market – Tallahassee ($3.70)
  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

