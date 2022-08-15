Local tennis star exits Western & Southern Open. Here's Monday's match schedule.

Mason-native Peyton Stearns fell to Taylor Townsend in the second round of qualifying Sunday night at the Western & Southern Open. The University of Texas junior won the first set, 6-3, before getting beaten by Townsend in the second set, 6-3. During the third set, Townsend was heavily favored on the scoreboard, but just before she could secure the win early, a rain delay knocked them off the court for roughly an hour. When they returned, Townsend sealed the deal, making this the second year in a row that Stearns has missed the main draw.

Last year, Stearns lost to Su-Wei Hsieh during day one.

Now that the main-draw field is fully set, the real action can begin. Due to the spontaneous Sunday rains, there's going to be some shifting with the schedule, so here's what to expect going into Monday, which will consist of ATP and WTA Rounds of 64 across the board:

Center Court (starts at 11 a.m.)

WTA - Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif

WTA - Amanda Anisimova vs. [9] Daria Kasatkina

ATP - Stan Wawrinka vs. Andy Murray

Night session (not before 7 p.m.)

ATP - [12] Matteo Berrettini vs. Frances Tiafoe

(Not before 8:30 p.m.)

WTA - [WC] Sloane Stephens vs. Alize Cornet

Grand Stand (starts at 11 a.m.)

ATP - Alex Molcan vs. [13] Diego Schwartzman

ATP - Benjamin Bonzi vs. John Isner

Not before 3:00 PM

WTA - Jil Teichmann vs. Petra Kvitova

Night session (not before 7 p.m.)

WTA - Kaia Kanepi vs. Victoria Azarenka

(Not before 8:30 p.m.)

ATP - Denis Shapovalov vs. [16] Grigor Dimitrov

Stadium 3 (starts at 11 a.m.)

ATP - [15] Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo

ATP - Holger Rune vs. [9] Cameron Norrie

WTA - [13] Leylah Fernanez vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova

ATP - Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda

WTA - [Q] Taylor Townsend vs [Q] Ajla Tomljanovic

Porsche Court (starts at 11 a.m.)

ATP - Asian Karatsev vs. Brandon Nakashima

ATP - Emil Ruusuvuori vs. [WC] J.J. Wolf

WTA - [WC] Caty McNally vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

WTA - [Q] Tereza Martincova vs [LL] Nuria Parrizas Diaz

(Not before 5 p.m.)

WTA - [Q] Carolina Garcia vs. [LL] Petra Martic

Court 4 (starts at 11 a.m.)

WTA - Barbora Krejcikova vs. Veronika Kudermetova

(Not before 12:30 p.m.)

WTA - Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Alison Riske-Amritraj

ATP - [14] Marin Cilic vs. [Q] Jaume Munar

ATP - [Q] Marcos Giron vs [Q] David Goffin

Court 7 (starts at 11 a.m.)

WTA - Eri Hozumi / Makoto Ninomiya vs. Irina-Camelia Begu / Martina Trevisan

WTA - [8] Yifan Xu / Zhaoxuan Yang vs. Natela Dzalamidze / Monica Niculescu

WTA - [6] Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs vs Aleksandra Krunic / Magda Linette

(After suitable rest)

WTA [SR] Kirsten Flipkens / Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. [7] Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko

WTA - Marie Bouzkova / Laura Siegemund vs. Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routliffe

Court 11 (starts at 11 a.m.)

ATP - Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares vs. [8] Juan Sebastian Cabal / Rorbert Farah

(Not before 2:30 p.m.)

ATP - Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios vs. Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini

(After suitable rest, not before 4 p.m.)

ATP - Cameron Norrie / Alex De Minaur vs. [7] Ivan Dodig / Austin Krajicek