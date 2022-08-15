ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

From schedules to supplies, here's the scoop on the new Galesburg school year

By Samuel Lisec, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago

GALESBURG — A lot has changed in Galesburg School District 205, as school days have extended, building renovations wrap up and students from the now closed Churchill Junior High Middle School join the Junior Senior High School building.

Here are some things to know for the 2022-2023 school year that starts Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Longer school days for all Galesburg schools

District 205 has standardized the length of the school day in all of its school buildings to 7 hours and 15 minutes. This move increased the length of the school day in each building by varying amounts.

Classes in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Silas Willard Elementary and Steele Elementary school buildings will start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. this year, adding 45 minutes to the kindergarten through fourth grade school days. Elementary school classes in the district previously started at 9 a.m. and ended at 3:30 p.m.

Classes at Lombard Middle School will start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. this year, adding 25 minutes to the school day at Lombard. Classes at Lombard previously started at 8:50 a.m. and ended at 3:40 p.m.

Classes for students in the Galesburg Junior Senior High School building will begin at 7:40 a.m. and end at 2:55 p.m. this year. This change adds 20 minutes to the school day for students in grades 9 through 12 and 25 minutes to the school day for students in grades 7 through 8 who are now joining the high school building instead of attending Churchill Junior High.

Classes at the high school previously began at 7:40 a.m. and ended at 2:35 p.m. Classes at Churchill Junior high previously began at 7:50 a.m. and ended at 2:40 p.m.

Bright Futures keeps same schedule

The Bright Futures schedule did not change from the 2021-2022 school year. The Bright Futures morning sessions will begin at 9 a.m. and end 11:30 a.m. The Bright Futures afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3:30 .m. The Bright Futures full day session will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Grades 7-9 enter Junior Senior High School on east side

Students who are walking or getting off buses in grades 7 through 9 are to enter the Junior Senior High School building from the eastern entrance on the south end of the building facing Fremont Street. Students in grades 10-12th coming in on busses or by foot will enter the traditional front of the school facing Fremont Street. This is west of where 7-9th graders enter.

Further, all those dropping students, regardless of grade, off from cars should enter on Dayton Street and drop students off in the circle drive on the west side of the school. Students driving cars will park in the west lot and walk in the circle drive doors.

In general, all of the 7 through 8 grade classes will take place on the second floor. Most of the grade 9 classes will take place around the commons area on the first floor and the 10 through 12 grade classes will be located in the new wing on the north side of the building.

Deadline Oct. 15 for routine vaccinations

Students in the district now have until Oct. 15 to obtain their routine vaccinations.

In order to not be excluded from class, students were previously required to at least have proof of a scheduled routine vaccination appointment by Sept. 1. For the 2022-2023 school year, students who do not have their routine vaccinations administered by Oct. 15 will be excluded from school in accordance with state law.

COVID policy: Masks are optional

Wearing masks and having received the COVID-19 vaccine is optional, unless the governor’s office changes the state's policy regarding Illinois schools.

Student IDs

Students in grades 5 through 12 are no longer required to wear a student ID card around their neck. However, students are still required to carry their student ID cards on their person.

Backpack, water bottle, gym shoes needed

District 205 will provide school supplies to all its students during the first week of school, but asks that students bring a backpack, water bottle, gym shoes and lunch if they do not choose to eat the free lunch provided by the school.

Free breakfast and lunch

Breakfast and lunch is free for all students in the district. Students do have to pay if they want extra food items.

