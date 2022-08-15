ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whopam.com

East 18th St. shooting suspect arraigned in circuit court

Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 29-year old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville, who allegedly shot a man June 22 on East 18th Street. Attorney Jarrod Jackson entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Quarles and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says he’ll be turning over all evidence soon.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft

A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Lyon County On Multiple Charges

A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Lyon County Thursday on charges of possessing drugs and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a possible EPO/DVO violation at a residence on KY 295 North around 8:45 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says he arrived on the scene and discovered 59-year old Charles E. Ficker, Jr. attempting to leave in a vehicle, but when he saw the sheriff Ficker exited the vehicle and attempted to go inside the residence.
LYON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
k105.com

KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.

Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WTVCFOX

Missing pregnant woman from Clarksville found safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police said the pregnant woman reported missing, Deseria Travis, was found Wednesday and is safe. A pregnant woman has been reported missing in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman named Deseria Travis. CPD says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
14news.com

Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim

DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway. On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide. Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica...
wpsdlocal6.com

Man found dead at factory in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
CALVERT CITY, KY
WSMV

Family displaced after car crashes into mobile home in Greenbrier

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN. The family who lives in mobile was displaced after the accident. “I’ve had a lot of memories here,” Michael Forsythe said, as he glanced back...
GREENBRIER, TN

