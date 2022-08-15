Read full article on original website
whopam.com
East 18th St. shooting suspect arraigned in circuit court
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 29-year old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville, who allegedly shot a man June 22 on East 18th Street. Attorney Jarrod Jackson entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Quarles and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says he’ll be turning over all evidence soon.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
Funeral arrangements made for woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend
(WEHT) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Heather Davidson. Heather, 31, loved country music concerts, Monster Truck shows and Flea markets. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her on August 13.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested In Lyon County On Multiple Charges
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Lyon County Thursday on charges of possessing drugs and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a possible EPO/DVO violation at a residence on KY 295 North around 8:45 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says he arrived on the scene and discovered 59-year old Charles E. Ficker, Jr. attempting to leave in a vehicle, but when he saw the sheriff Ficker exited the vehicle and attempted to go inside the residence.
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
Student charged following threat at Stewart County High School
A student has been charged after they reportedly made threats toward other students at Stewart County High School.
Clarksville carjacking leads to arrest of attempted murder suspect
According to the Clarksville Police Department, six people took the victim's car by force just after 4 a.m. at the Waffle House on North Riverside Drive.
Have you seen them? Police seek local theft suspect’s identity
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police are now hoping to identify a person they accuse of stealing items from numerous vehicles in Hopkins County. The Madisonville Police Department says the thefts happened early Saturday morning around 4:05 in the area of Hillcrest Drive East and South Drive. The department shared images of the accused individual on […]
k105.com
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
WTVCFOX
Missing pregnant woman from Clarksville found safe
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police said the pregnant woman reported missing, Deseria Travis, was found Wednesday and is safe. A pregnant woman has been reported missing in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman named Deseria Travis. CPD says...
14news.com
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
WBKO
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with attempted fetal homicide, felony assault
A Hopkinsville man was arrested Thursday night on the strength of a warrant for attempted fetal homicide for an alleged assault on a pregnant woman that put her in a Nashville hospital. It alleges that on August 1, 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville assaulted a pregnant woman that he...
WSMV
70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized from crash in Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News. The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in...
WSMV
Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway. On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide. Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 on Tuesday that a man was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died. Wednesday, CCMA...
WSMV
Family displaced after car crashes into mobile home in Greenbrier
GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a remote residence that had been destroyed by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near Greenbrier, TN. The family who lives in mobile was displaced after the accident. “I’ve had a lot of memories here,” Michael Forsythe said, as he glanced back...
