Muskingum County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspects drive into pond following high-speed pursuit

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway Counrt were involved in a pursuit shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to reports, the driver of a box truck ran from law enforcement in the area of route 104 and Beth Page Blvd. The driver, deputies said, drove the vehicle into...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Matt Lutz
10TV

Gang member sentenced in 2 Hilltop fatal shootings from 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilltop gang member was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for the shooting deaths of two people four years ago, one of whom was a pregnant woman. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said 23-year-old Mario Wade was sentenced after being found guilty of aggravated murder on Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Rabbit Showmanship At The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- 4-H provides critical learning resources for kids and teens all year long. 14-year-old, Julia Carpenter, and her rabbit, Sam, told us the impact 4-H had on them the last five years. “It definitely takes time and commitment. And you really have to take some responsibility,” she said.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pickaway Co. mother sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County mother will spend the next two decades behind bars in connection with the overdose death of her 20-month-old child. Brianna Roush, 27, was indicted back in January after her child ingested the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. Roush and Nicholas Lee, 25, admitted...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

