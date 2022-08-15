Read full article on original website
Related
Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspects drive into pond following high-speed pursuit
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pickaway Counrt were involved in a pursuit shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to reports, the driver of a box truck ran from law enforcement in the area of route 104 and Beth Page Blvd. The driver, deputies said, drove the vehicle into...
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of officers escort slain Kirkersville police chief’s daughter to first day of school
PATASKALA, Ohio — It’s Lilly Disario’s first day of school. He should be here. To help his 5-year-old fix her hair, put her shoes on the right feet and make sure her bookbag fits just right. He should be taking pictures with the rest of the family...
Juvenile driver ‘smiling and laughing’ after ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle, Ohio police say (video)
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Four juveniles, one just 12 years old, were arrested Monday after police say they rammed a patrol car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle in an incident caught on video. Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen expressed frustration in a news release after the incident...
Man charged in crash that killed 2 people at Ohio senior living facility
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An 81-year-old man has been charged with a deadly crash into a senior living facility. Monroe County Prosecutor James Peters said 81-year-old Heber Dougherty is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter and one count of failure to control a motor vehicle. Vehicle crashes into Ohio senior living facility, killing […]
Armed man surrenders after barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was taken into custody by Franklin County deputies after an hours long barricade situation at a home in west Columbus. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies approached the man after he called 911, claiming being threatened, at 3:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Hilton Avenue in […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Gang member sentenced in 2 Hilltop fatal shootings from 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilltop gang member was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for the shooting deaths of two people four years ago, one of whom was a pregnant woman. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said 23-year-old Mario Wade was sentenced after being found guilty of aggravated murder on Monday.
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
PSP: $3,200 stolen from local man in identity theft
Troopers from PSP New Castle were called to Jordan Road in Washington Township just before 11 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jury seated in trial of Westerville man accused of killing wife
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — In Delaware County, the jury in the case of a Westerville man accused of murdering his wife has now been selected. The defendant, Matheau Moore, was charged in June 2021 in the death of his wife, Emily Noble. The jury was not only selected Tuesday but was then taken to the […]
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
WHIZ
Rabbit Showmanship At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- 4-H provides critical learning resources for kids and teens all year long. 14-year-old, Julia Carpenter, and her rabbit, Sam, told us the impact 4-H had on them the last five years. “It definitely takes time and commitment. And you really have to take some responsibility,” she said.
Ohio man sentenced after providing drugs that resulted in friend’s death
Kyle Barry of Zanesville, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after providing a 25-year-old man, who he claimed to be friends with, drugs that later killed him. According to the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office, Barry was sentenced in common pleas court after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
Your Radio Place
Investigation into cause of crash that killed Cambridge Marine released
MARINE CORP AIR STATION NEW RIVER, North Carolina — The investigation into the cause of a crash in Norway back in March that killed four Marines has been completed and released. The crash took place during a training exercise on March 18th near Bodo, Norway. Killed in the crash...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. mother sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County mother will spend the next two decades behind bars in connection with the overdose death of her 20-month-old child. Brianna Roush, 27, was indicted back in January after her child ingested the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. Roush and Nicholas Lee, 25, admitted...
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
Comments / 1