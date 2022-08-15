ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
WOODBURY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k

A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat. Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge. The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest...
BAYONNE, NJ
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Three Arrested in Relation to Shooting in Town of Union

Three Binghamton men have been charged in relation to a shooting that took place on July 25, 2022, in the town of Union. New York State Police say they responded to an incident on July 25, in the 200 block of Carl Street, where a 40-year-old man had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Wilson Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, NY
Walton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Walton, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Harpursville Man Arrested After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A 39-year-old Harpursville man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, James D. Carpenter was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Woman Arrested
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Seeking Pennsylvania Woman

A Pennsylvania woman with an outstanding warrant is wanted by the Broome County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is looking for Rhonda Sandiford, whose last known address was Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She is wanted on a warrant for Robbery in the 2nd degree. Sandiford is described as a black female, 5...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gunfire in Monticello brings out large police response

MONTICELLO – Back-to-back incidents of gunfire during the day on Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10 led to a massive police response in Monticello Wednesday evening. Approximately 40 law enforcement officers descended on 10 York Avenue in the village after a suspect who allegedly fired a handgun was seen fleeing into an apartment at that location.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty man arrested with large stash of drugs and firearms

FALLSBURG – A 32-year-old Liberty man was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on high bail following an accident and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs. Fallsburg Town Police said Rehan Khan was driving a vehicle that struck another one, causing injury to the other driver. He then fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later.
FALLSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks.   The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Chase Ends with Man in Custody

A police chase that spanned three counties ended with a motorcycle operator in custody. The Chenango County Sheriff's Office says the office became involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle on Monday, August 15th. The pursuit began in the Town of Smithville, Chenango County and went through Cortland County and...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy