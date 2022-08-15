Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley Road is closed near Butte, Colusa County line after crash
COULSA COUNTY, Calif. - A crash near the Butte and Colusa County line will caused Gridley Road to be closed for a couple of hours, according to the CHP. The crash happened on Gridley Road near River Road where a garbage truck crashed into a power pole. The driver of...
L.A. Weekly
Douglas Prado Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Accident near Talmage Road. Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., near Talmage Road on August 14th. Investigators say Prado was riding blue 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the freeway. Meanwhile, a white 2013 Toyota Venza was merging onto the southbound on-ramp, from Talmage Road.
kymkemp.com
CHP Releases Details of Fatal Crash Near Ukiah Sunday
On August 14, 2022, at approximately I 825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting to merge onto the US-101 southbound on ramp from Talmage Rd. At the same time the driver of a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle was on US-101 southbound to Talmage Rd. The driver of the White SUV turned from Talmage Rd and drove wrong way onto US-101 southbound to Talmage Rd. The motorcycle was struck by the SUV traveling wrong way. As a result of the collision the driver of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, and the driver of the SUV was unharmed. The driver on the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.
kymkemp.com
Crash Kills Passenger on Hwy 162
On August 16, 2022 at approximately 1:20 AM, Jose Piedra Villasenor was driving a red Ford Ranger east on SR-162 west of mile post marker 8.30 with his passenger seated in the front right passenger seat. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford Ranger left the north roadway edge, became airborne and overturned several times down a steep embankment. While the Ford Ranger was overturning Jose Piedra Villasenor was ejected from the vehicle. The Ford Ranger then came to rest on its roof and the passenger sustained fatal injuries as a result of this collision. The passenger’s name is being withheld until notification of kin. Jose Piedra Villasenor was air lifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he was treated for moderate injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caltrans closing Hwy 37 for 5 nights this week
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Caltrans will close westbound State Route 37 between Walnut Ave. in Vallejo and State Route 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County for repaving for five consecutive nights, beginning Aug. 14. from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Caltrans said work will conclude by 4 a.m. Friday, Aug, 19. The closures […]
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
mendofever.com
Security Guard Is Victim, Theft Of Fanny Pack – Ukiah Police Logs 08.15.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Two Small Vegetation Fires Contained by Santa Rosa Firefighters
Santa Rosa firefighters responded to two small vegetation fires yesterday afternoon. A small vegetation fire near Southwest Community Park was contained to a 1/4 of an acre. It was started by a vehicle fire in a field and closed Hearn Avenue in the area for a time. Fortunately no injuries or structure damage was reported. A short while later, a second vegetation fire occurred in the area of Stony Point Road and eastbound Highway 12. It burned a roughly 50 by 50 square foot area including part of a homeless encampment. The fire was quickly contained and burned up against the sound wall adjacent to the on-ramp to Highway 12 east from Stony Point Road.
sonomacountygazette.com
California issues statewide power grid flex alert
It might be cooler today in Sonoma County, but with hot temperatures and high energy demand across California, the state’s power grid operator is asking residents statewide to voluntarily conserve electricity this afternoon and evening when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and energy supplies are tighter.
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable
Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers. PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project. Others, not so much. "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision With Vehicle Closes Southbound Talmadge Exit at Ukiah
Just before 6:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and a white car collided on the southbound Talmage onramp at Ukiah. The rider went down. According to the scanner, CPR was performed on the rider. A little after 6:45 p.m., the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. The onramp is shutdown as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson
Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
kenwoodpress.com
Quick roadside fire response avoids big problem
A crowd of people watched a drama unfold about 100 yards north of the Glen Ellen stoplight on Highway 12 early on the balmy afternoon of July 28. While there’s no official determination of the cause yet, the roadside fire likely was ignited by a passing automobile, according to fire personnel on the scene.
L.A. Weekly
Cherie Renee Peck Killed in Car Accident on Sherwood Road [Willits, CA]
66-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision near Lupine Way. The collision happened around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Lupine Way. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Peck was driving a southbound 1988 silver Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the double yellow...
mendofever.com
Wrong-Way Driver Collides with Harley Motorcycle in Ukiah Killing 70-Year-Old Willits Man
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 1825 hours, the driver of a white SUV was attempting...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Railway sues City of Fort Bragg, Coastal Commission over permitting, preclearance requirements￼
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/17/22 — Mendocino Railway, the operator of the popular tourist attraction the Skunk Train, sued the California Coastal Commission and the city of Fort Bragg on Aug. 9 over the state and local governing bodies’ attempts to impose permitting and licensing requirements the rail company’s lawyers believe it should be exempt from due to “preemption rights” for federally-regulated railroads.
mendofever.com
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
L.A. Weekly
Tyson Young Arrested, Rebekah Kencke Injured after DUI Crash on Highway 101 [Leggett, CA]
Rebekah Kencke and One Other Injured in Head-On Collision near Dora Creek. The incident happened on August 12th, at around 7:11 p.m., on Highway 101 near Dora Creek. According to California Highway Patrol, Young was driving a gold Toyota Tundra southbound on the highway, when he crossed the double yellow lines, and struck a maroon KIA Sedona that was headed northbound. The KIA had five occupants, Joe Kencke, Rebekah Kencke, and three children. The impact of the crash injured Rebekah and one of the children.
Comments / 0