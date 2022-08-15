Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Plainfield man charged with breaking into, stealing from Moosup pizza restaurant, police say
PLAINFIELD — A local man was charged Wednesday evening with breaking into and stealing from a Moosup pizza restaurant last year, according to the Plainfield Police Department. Michael Moon, 51, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree larceny. His bond was set at $75,000 and Moon...
Eyewitness News
Meriden police searching for bank robbery suspect
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery in Meriden Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said it happened around 2:48 p.m. at the Liberty Bank on East Main Street. No customers or employees were harmed, said police. Police said the suspect was wearing a surgical...
Hamden police investigate bank robbery
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
Eyewitness News
Credit union in Hamden robbed
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Hamden credit union on Wednesday. Authorities said the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue was robbed around 12:45 p.m. The female suspect passed a note to the teller that demanded money, said police. Nobody was hurt...
No, A Serial Killer Is Not Terrorizing Middletown, Police Reassure Public
Police are reassuring the public that a serial killer is not on the loose in the Hudson Valley, despite social media posts to the contrary. In Orange County, the Middletown Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday, Aug. 16, to address bogus posts warning of a “serial killer or abductor” who is supposedly targeting women in Middletown.
fox5ny.com
Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds
WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
TikTok trend encourages car thefts in CT: police
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A TikTok trend has led to a spike in car thefts, as the viral videos are showing thieves how to break into Kias and Hyundais using only a USB cord. This trend has led to an uptick in burglaries not just in Connecticut but across the nation, according to police. In […]
Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
Man arrested for driving 130 MPH on Route 8: PD
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man for allegedly driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington. Police said on Wednesday just before 7 p.m., troopers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving significantly faster than surrounding traffic. Troopers clocked the driver at a speed of 130 MPH on a calibrated speedometer […]
NECN
Driver Was Going 130 Miles Per Hour on Highway in Connecticut: Police
A Farmington man is accused of driving 130 miles per hour on Route 8 in Torrington Wednesday evening. State police said it happened just before 7 p.m. A state trooper on a regular patrol check saw a Dodge Challenger going must faster than other vehicles and pulled up behind the driver, who was going 130 miles per hour for around four miles, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
Driver clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was clocked at 95 mph going up Avon Mountain, according to police in West Hartford. The West Hartford Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Thursday. It said its traffic division conducted a speed enforcement detail on Albany Ave. near...
longisland.com
SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
Arrests in Bristol street takeover
Two months after a street takeover in which an intersection was closed in Bristol while wheelies and other stunts were performed, two arrests have been made
State police locate missing man with stolen car in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – State police located a man missing out of Westbrook during a motor vehicle investigation on Saturday. Around 6 a.m. officers assigned to Troop F in Westbrook responded to the report of a suspicious car at a residence on Boston Post Road in Westbrook. The responding troopers were advised that the operator […]
longisland.com
Three Women Wanted for Shoplifting at Old Navy
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime. Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three women who. stole from a Lake Grove store in August. Three women stole clothing from Old Navy, located at 2089 Smith Haven Plaza, at 4:26. p.m....
Eyewitness News
Man dies following shooting outside restaurant in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot and later died following an incident at a restaurant in Waterbury. The victim was only identified as a 32-year-old man from Waterbury. Police planned a news conference for around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday. They said they were called to Bertie’s West Indian...
NBC Connecticut
Man Who Stole Vehicle Containing Cremated Remains of Victim's Son Sentenced: Officials
A man who was accused of a carjacking in Hartford in 2018 has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Federal officials said he carjacked a woman and stole the vehicle that the cremated remains of the victim’s son were in. Arno Smith, 60, of Hartford, approached the woman...
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of slitting girlfriend's throat, killing her, going to trial
BRISTOL - A city man accused of slitting his girlfriend’s throat with a large filet knife is fighting the charges against him. Kevin Bard, 56, made the formal decision on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, to go to trial on charges of murder, first-degree criminal trespassing, violation of a standing criminal protective order and three counts of violation of a protective order.
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine
DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
Juveniles charged in Hartford playscape fire
Police in Hartford say it was two juveniles who were responsible for setting fire to a city playscape earlier this week, rendering it unusable.
