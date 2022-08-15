Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Creative Arts Contest Features Works Of Multi-Talented Hopkins County Residents
By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
Aug. 17, 2022 Chamber Connection – 70 Entries Already Registered For Stew Contest
Ribeye Roundup Entry Deadline Is Sept. 1; This Year’s Event Features Junior Cook Category For Ages 7-17 Years. Registration for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, presented by Alliance Bank, have been pouring in. We already have almost 70 entries with more than a month to go before the deadline.
Billy Don Williams
Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas
Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957, but joined the Air Force.
Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas
It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obituary – “Bill” William Don Hooten
A funeral service for “Bill” William Don Hooten, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Stephen Leach officiating. Interment will follow at Old Tarrant Cemetery with Justin Hooten, Carlos Galindo, Matthew Hooten, Jessie Hooten, Dalton Hoover, Zach Shelton, Tyler Bilharz and William Reed serving as pallbearers; and Jerry Mack Chapman, Kenneth Hall and Dane Johnson serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Hooten passed away on August 17, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler.
Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan
Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
Interim Director Appointed For Senior Citizens Center
An interim director has been appointed for the Senior Citizens Center, following Karon Weatherman’s resignation as program and marketing director on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kathie Steele will be overseeing operations at the facility until a permanent director is hired, City Manager Marc Maxwell said Tuesday morning. Steele is...
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
Featured Listing: Church Building
Don’t get pigeon-holed with this building in Sulphur Springs that has potential for multiple uses. With recent updates, this could remain a church or with its many entry points, could be converted into an office, private School, or more!. This commercial building is conveniently located on a large corner...
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
County Judge Presented Petition Asking For Election To Make Dike A Type C Incorporated City
The county judge was presented with a petition Monday asking him to call an election to let Dike residents determine whether to make the community at Type C incorporated city, as promised in prior meetings by Michael Pickens. Other Dike residents voiced their views on incorporation of Dike and the Dike solar facility.
'Something's not right': Wife losing hope after husband mysteriously goes missing last Halloween
John Davis' disappearance last Halloween is only getting harder for his wife to handle now that two police departments are directing inquiries to each other.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
Stanley Ray Edwards
A funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, Texas.
ktbb.com
TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project
TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0