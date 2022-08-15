ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Creative Arts Contest Features Works Of Multi-Talented Hopkins County Residents

By Johanna Hicks, B.S., M.Ed., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. The Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest is one of the premier events of the annual Fall Festival. With multi-talented individuals who enter one or more items to be judged, combined with a large group of volunteers to staff the event, and topped off with highly qualified trained individuals to judge the entries, the Creative Arts contest is a sight to behold!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Billy Don Williams

Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
WINNSBORO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas

Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Lonnie Ford Jr.

Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957, but joined the Air Force.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mmmmm! Variety of Opinions on Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas

It was just a few days ago when I saw the question pop up on a popular Tyler, Texas social media page and I expected a lot of responses, but I don’t think I expected over 175+ people chiming in on the best chicken fried steak. It also made me really excited to know that there were so many restaurants in East Texas serving up that always comforting meal of chicken fried steak. With so many responses I had to share the answers with you on where to go when you’re craving a chicken fried steak completely covered in gravy.
TYLER, TX
Tiffany Tillema

Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure

Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – “Bill” William Don Hooten

A funeral service for “Bill” William Don Hooten, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Stephen Leach officiating. Interment will follow at Old Tarrant Cemetery with Justin Hooten, Carlos Galindo, Matthew Hooten, Jessie Hooten, Dalton Hoover, Zach Shelton, Tyler Bilharz and William Reed serving as pallbearers; and Jerry Mack Chapman, Kenneth Hall and Dane Johnson serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Hooten passed away on August 17, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan

Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Interim Director Appointed For Senior Citizens Center

An interim director has been appointed for the Senior Citizens Center, following Karon Weatherman’s resignation as program and marketing director on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kathie Steele will be overseeing operations at the facility until a permanent director is hired, City Manager Marc Maxwell said Tuesday morning. Steele is...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Featured Listing: Church Building

Don’t get pigeon-holed with this building in Sulphur Springs that has potential for multiple uses. With recent updates, this could remain a church or with its many entry points, could be converted into an office, private School, or more!. This commercial building is conveniently located on a large corner...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After

A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
TYLER, TX
News Channel 25

Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month

DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Stanley Ray Edwards

A funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, Texas.
COMO, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT seeks input on FM 2964 project

TYLER — TxDOT’s Tyler District will hold a virtual public hearing with an in-person option for the FM 2964 (Rhones Quarter Road) project, which proposes to widen FM 2964 from SH 110 to FM 346 in Smith County. The in-person event is set for Thursday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whitehouse ISD’s Brown Elementary School on Smith County Road 2191 (Oscar Burkett Road). The virtual hearing will consist of a video presentation with audio and visual components and will be posted online Monday, Aug. 22, at 8 a.m. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

