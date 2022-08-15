Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.

WINNSBORO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO