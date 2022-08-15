Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fascinating Record Collections From Around the Hudson Valley
Check out some cool vinyl record collections from music fans around the Hudson Valley. Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years with 9.2 million records sold in the U.S. back in 2014, a 260% increase since 2009. Also, sales in the UK increased five-fold from 2009-2014. And the sales just keep increasing.
NYS Music
Albany Latin Festival to Return For 25th Year
The Albany Latin Festival will return to Washington Park in Albany on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music, dance, art, raffles, Latino craft and food vendors, and more. Ritmo Caliente will headline the Latin Festival music showcase with other performers in the lineup including Hip...
Popular Actor and Comedian Spotted at Peekskill Coffee Shop
The Hudson Valley is just filled with celebrities. It seems like every other story you hear is about a celebrity being spotted in the Hudson Valley. Whether they're filming a movie, spending time with family, or just relaxing, it's very cool to know that they are here. I'm always hoping to be that lucky person and run into someone famous in the Hudson Valley.
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Al Roker’s Car Dies Outside of Hudson Valley Restaurant
With the current political climate, I think it is safe to say that journalists don't get a lot of love these days. However, Al Roker seems to be one television personality that is beloved. Maybe it is because he is the weather man?. Roker has been with NBC for over...
Spooky List of Halloween Events in Hudson Valley, New York
Much like people who wait all year for Christmas, those of us who crave the cool crisp night of Fall in the Hudson Valley look forward to being able to celebrate all things Halloween. Nowadays it is not just one night of Trick or Treating. Halloween has become more than just a date on the calendar it has become a whole season.
Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Enter To Win Tickets to The New York Renaissance Faire
It's time to dust off that chainmail and put on that corset because the New York Renaissance Faire is returning to the Hudson Valley! Located in Tuxedo NY, the Ren Fair will be open every weekend from August 27th to October 9th, with a different theme every time!. If you've...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular Book, Comic and Music Store Chain Is Opening In Crossgates Mall
There is just something about buying a book or your favorite new album and holding it in your hands that cannot be replaced. A popular chain store is about to bring that experience to Crossgates Mall. Don't get me wrong. I love the convenience of pulling up one of my...
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
Rage Against the Machine Raise $1M for Charity at Madison Square Garden Shows
Rage Against the Machine revealed that they raised $1 million for charity at their recent Madison Square Garden shows. The money will be donated to the Immigrant Defense Project, WhyHunger, Neighbors Together and to The Campaign Against Hunger in New York City. Rage Against the Machine wrapped up their tour...
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit
Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
WOW: Watch 3 Dolphins Swim In Hudson River Near New York
We have an amazing video and photos of three dolphins swimming in the Hudson River. Late Sunday, Habiba Hussain took to social media to share with her followers a "close encounter of the best kind!. Dolphins Spotted Swimming in the Hudson River. Hussain shared a video on Facebook, which you...
The Best Tattoo Removal in the Hudson Valley
"Why would you get that tattooed on your body, don't you know it's permanent?!" Not quite. Maybe you thought you'd love Lisa forever, or that a bit of tasteful tribal ink on your lower back was the peak of class... but times change. Luckily, tattoo removal technology has only gotten better, and there are several places to check out if you no longer want that Tweety Bird tat on your calf.
Rage Against the Machine Perform ‘Fistful of Steel’ for First Time in Nearly 25 Years
Would you like some vintage Rage Against the Machine? Zack de la Rocha,. , Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk provided exactly that Friday night (Aug. 12) in New York as they brought out "Fistful of Steel" in their set for the first time in 25 years. The song was the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Discount tickets on sale for Double M Haunted Hayrides
As summer begins to wind down, spooky season is getting into full swing. Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa already has discount tickets on sale, while supplies last.
Metallica + Maneskin Booked for 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Though very different in style, Metallica and Maneskin will each play 2022's stateside installment of the Global Citizen Festival, the annual live music event spearheaded by Global Citizen, the organization dedicated to achieving the end of extreme poverty. This year is the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen. The concert...
Love Classic Cars? You’ll Want to be in Saratoga County this Fall
Upstate NY is a great place to be if you're a automotive aficionado, especially in the fall when the air is crisp and you don't have to worry about dehydrating on a 90 degree day. Quite a few car shows make it to the area during the summer months, but...
Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School
Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0