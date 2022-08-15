Read full article on original website
Related
KBOE Radio
IOWA'S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS TO 2.5 PERCENT IN JULY
DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.5 percent in July, down from 2.6 percent in June and 4.4 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in July. The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 43,300 in July from...
KBOE Radio
IFA RENT AND UTILITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM NEARING END
A federally funded program is ending soon that’s helped some 17,000 Iowans stay in their homes with the lights on. In addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs. Lynette Jacoby, director of social services in Johnson County, says the challenge will be to find programs that can fill the gap.
