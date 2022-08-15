ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Actor Tom Holland taking a break from social media for his ‘mental health’

By Christine Samra
 3 days ago

Tom Holland is taking a break from social media.

The “Spider-Man” star shared a video to his official Instagram account over the weekend where he said he’s taking the hiatus to focus on his mental health.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he explained. “I get caught up and spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state.”

Aside from the break, Holland used his message to talk about Stem 4 , which is a U.K.-based teenage mental health charity that is supported by his organization , The Brothers Trust . It has several programs that help kids manage their mental health.

“The Brothers Trust is supporting this charity because we think it’s a fantastic cause,” the 26-year-old explained. “There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done. So hopefully these apps can be your first steps towards being happier and healthier.”

“I love you all, and I’ll speak to you soon,” the actor said toward the end of his video.

Some big names offered their support to Holland in the comments.

“Love you, man,” wrote Justin Bieber.

Photographer Greg Williams commented, “good man x.”

“Man, you’re an inspiration to so many,” commented WWE wrestler Ricochet.” But what matters is your physical and your mental health, so take care and come back better than ever!”

#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#The Brothers Trust#Wwe
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling Around Who 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Is Dating

Among the many benefits of Stranger Things' enormous success has been the emergence of several young celebrities who seem poised to have promising futures. Following the debut of the show's fourth season, many were focused on breakout Sadie Sink, who was first introduced to the show in season 2. Now, many want to know who the young actress might be dating.
CELEBRITIES
