Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine has a contemporary design for small spaces
Make the most of your workout schedule without leaving the house. That is, when you have the Hydrow Wave Rower smart rowing machine. This smart rower comes with a contemporary design that fits small spaces beautifully. Additionally, you can also purchase the Vertical Anchor, which is sold separately. With this, you can easily store this rower upright when it’s not in use. Thanks to the patented electromagnetic drag technology, this workout device brings the outdoor experience of rowing to your home. With this smart machine, you can easily work out 86% of your muscles by following to fun rowing workouts from around the globe. In fact, with 1:1 personal coaching and more, it makes at-home fitness sessions more fun and interesting.
SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight also has a tiny little pry bar on one end
Use a small, powerful gadget: the SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight. With a tiny pry bar on the opposite end of the flashlight, it lets you open anything as you light your way. Not only that, but the pry bar also works as a flat-head screwdriver. Moreover, this USB Type-C rechargeable flashlight offers fast charging to 100% in just an hour. Additionally, its ternary lithium battery has a long runtime. And the Grade 5 titanium material has either a Polished Finish or Stonewashed Finish. Choose from 3 LED color options: white, UV, and Red. The Red provides better nighttime vision for stargazing, navigation, and reading. And the UV light verifies currency and IDs, while also protecting you with germ and ﬂuid detection. With a built-in resistor to prevent overheating, this gadget is also easy to rotate when turning on/off and using the pry bar.
LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors provide vibrant images
Watch your favorite shows with the LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors. With a stylish design, both produce a sharp 90″ image when only 5.6 centimeters from the wall. Incredibly, they produce a huge 120″ picture at a distance of only 18.3 centimeters. Offering advanced projection technology, they give you amazing at-home cinematic experiences. First, the HU915QE offers 3,700 ANSI lumens and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Then, the HU915QB delivers 3,000 ANSI lumens. Offering 3-channel laser technology, they have a separate light source for each RGB color, producing vivid images even in bright conditions. Furthermore, they use HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, Brightness Optimizer II, Adaptive Contrast, and more. Enjoy the webOS smart platform for streaming services and wirelessly stream via Screen Mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth. Finally, they have a built-in 2.2-channel 40W speaker and connect to up to 2 speakers simultaneously.
REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone delivers with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
Get speed and performance from the REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone. Boasting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this gamer phone also has an upgraded GPU and CPU. So you not only get speed but also power—the power you need to win. Beyond this powerful chip, the 7S Pro also has a no-notch 6.8″ FHD AMOLED display for a full-screen experience. In fact, it also delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling response. Moreover, its ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System keeps it at the right temperature even with you game with intensity. Incredibly, it also has a 20,000 RPM built-in turbofan with 4 energy-saving coils, a noise-dampening metal cover, and a Shark Fin Vortex cut-out design. Choose from Mercury, Supernova, and Obsidian color options, this phone has a transparent back and RGB LED lights for added personality.
Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter has a portable design and an infinite Y-axis work area
Change the way you create with the Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter. This advanced gadget is both a laser engraver and cutter, and its incredible design gives it an infinite Y-axis. In fact, its work area of 200/400 mm*∞ means that you don’t need to constantly reposition it for long items. Yep, it works infinitely along the Y-axis to engrave and cut on any project! You’ll get highly accurate creations from this easy to use and portable device. Boasting infinite possibilities for hobbyists and professionals alike, it’s a powerful tool for artwork, DIY, and business. A compact laser engraver and cutter, it features an integrated design. Moreover, it doesn’t require much setup, meaning it’s convenient to take outdoors, on the go, or from one production facility to another. Use it to engrave on hundreds of materials, from paper to bamboo and wood to leather.
Pave 1 efficient eBike provides up to 65 miles of range and a 30 mph maximum speed
Ride for hours on end with the Pave 1 efficient eBike. Giving you a whopping 65-mile range when you use Eco mode, it also offers Cruise mode for daily commuting. Moreover, if you choose Sport mode, you can accelerate to 30 mph in only 3.7 seconds. Designed with performance hydraulic brakes, it even has built-in regenerative braking that allows you to extend your range. Ride without a clutch so you never have to shift gears. Blending the best of a bicycle and a motorcycle, the Pave 1 has a soft foam folding seat in a long bench style. Additionally, extra foot support keeps your passenger comfortable. The battery charges at any standard outlet and gives you up to 30 miles of range in an hour.
The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution carries your items with a slim design
Attach your keys to your backpack or belt loop using The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution. It may have a minimal design, but this key management solution also offers everything you need. Additionally, milled from a solid block of Billet 6AL4V titanium, it has no moving parts whatsoever. This not only adds to its minimalism but also its durability. Moreover, the flat-profile design fits easily in your pocket without adding any unnecessary bulk. Beyond holding your keys, this useful everyday carry gadget also has a bottle opener. So you can pop open those caps wherever and whenever you like. Measuring 3.4 inches long, it’s big enough to hold your items without taking up too much space. Finally, its deep-carry proprietary belt loop design works with any loop or strap.
Hazel Quinn slow juicer has a patented truly filter-free design for easy cleaning
Cleaning the Hazel Quinn slow juicer is so easy thanks to its patented filter-free design. Without a sharp, porous strainer, it’s not only safe to use but also easy to keep clean. In fact, its bladeless design and fine grinding technique is a result of its customized auger. Made with a retro look, it provides era-inspired design for a stylish kitchen. Additionally, it offers one-button assembly and disassembly. Simply press the button on the base to do so. Moreover, its 2 retaining accessories at both ends ensure it doesn’t wobble and is incredibly durable. Furthermore, keep your countertops nice and clean by rotating the antidrip nozzle, which blocks the juice outlet. Streamlining the process of juicing, Hazel Quinn lets you enjoy the best nature has to offer while minimizing oxidation in your juice. Finally, you can have a sleek-looking juicer that’s easy to use and clean!
I’mOn undetectable mouse mover has audio alerts and a USB power hub for working from home
Make it look like you’re on the job even when you take a break when you have the I’mOn undetectable mouse mover. An ideal work from home companion, this innovative mouse mover integrates both a USB power hub and audio alerts. Designed to keep your computer from locking the screen, it also avoids your status changing to Away when you aren’t at your computer. But there’s no point in just looking like you are online if you don’t respond to messages or calls. With I’mOn, you get a solution: it moves your mouse every 5 seconds. Not only that, but it also transmits to any sounds that come from your computer directly to its included Bluetooth speaker. So simply Put your mouse on I’mOn, grab your portable speaker, and chill. I’mOn keeps your status as Available and lets you know if your computer makes a peep.
Graypants Roest lighting collection offers unpretentious simplicity with a natural design
Challenge the norms and step outside your comfort levels with the Graypants Roest lighting collection. Featuring a series of interesting, nature-inspired lighting, these home accessories exude simplicity while offering an eye-catching finish. In fact, the Graypants Roest series celebrates nature’s reaction between iron, oxygen, water, and time for a stunning finish without any frills. Treated to prevent rust formation, each item is long-lasting. Moreover, available in a host of sizes and designs, this lighting collection presents natural colors in unusual settings. Display them in the office or home to add a cozy glow while not skimping on style and charisma. Overall, by combining functionality with the principles of nature, these lighting accessories are the perfect addition to any indoor space.
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard has a low profile & optical switches
Add a super-slim gadget to your desk: the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard. Designed for gaming but great at everything else, too, this optical keyboard has low-profile switches and boasts Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. Moreover, its ergonomic design and super-fast response time lets you perform quicker keystrokes. Made with switches that have a shorter actuation height, it’s also backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan! Enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ultra-low-latency gaming, and a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, you can pair a compatible mouse to the same wireless USB dongle used by the keyboard. When you travel or don’t want to use the dongle, store it in the hidden compartment underneath. Providing you with a 40-hour battery life, it also resists fading and scratches. Finally, it has backlit secondary legends as well as per-key RGB lighting that creates 100% RGB backlight.
Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds
Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings. With a 22-hour playtime, they are also compatible with Apple and Android products. You can pair them with up to 8 different devices at the same time. Overall, these earbuds suit your daily life and make a great addition to your everyday carry setup.
ROCCAT Kone XP Air wireless customizable gaming mouse boasts a unique Kone shape
Play your games conveniently with the ROCCAT Kone XP Air wireless customizable gaming mouse. This gaming mouse boasts a unique Kone shape, which does more than look cool. In fact, the ergonomic shape entertains long gaming sessions and makes it a comfortable option for newbie and pro gamers alike. Moreover, this gadget entertains Stellar wireless technology and Bluetooth connectivity. In fact, this gaming mouse comes with 29 programmable inputs for superior functionality. The translucent shell filled with LEDs for immersive 3D lighting makes this gadget look even more amazing. There are also 10 dedicated buttons as well as a 4D scroll wheel. These expand into 29 programmable functions thanks to Easy-Shift[+]TM duplicator technology. On a full charge, this gaming mouse operates for up to 100 hours at a time.
CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 32″ IPS QHD gaming monitor brings your games and media to life
Play your favorite games without missing any details on the CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 32″ IPS QHD gaming monitor. Its ultra-slim 32″ panel offers 2560 by 1440 resolution. Additionally, the IPS display ensures that you never wait for the next frame or are distracted by blurs. Not only that, but the amazing refresh rate of 240 Hz also gives you an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, Quantum dot technology gives this monitor more vivid, natural colors for superior playtime no matter what game you play. So keep up with your HDR content or play blazing-fast games—because this gaming monitor can do it all. Also, if you want, you can control every setting of your monitor with CORSAIR’s own iCUE software. Finally, enjoy a super-fast 1-millisecond response time to beat the competition.
Logitech Aurora Collection G715 wireless gaming keyboard his LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity
Express yourself while you play with the Logitech Aurora Collection G715 wireless gaming keyboard. It features ultra-responsive LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, switching to Bluetooth mode with just 1 button. What’s more, LIGHTSYNC brings your gameplay to life with an ethereal halo perimeter and under-key lighting. Switch between 4 preloaded Play Mood animations or customize your lighting with the 16.8M programmable RGB colors. Moreover, you’ll play comfortably on this keyboard thanks to the comfy palm rest, shaped like a dreamy cloud. Furthermore, the compact design and adjustable height keep you playing conveniently all day long. Even better, the satisfying mechanical GX switches, wired/wireless design, and full media controls keep everything you need at your fingertips. Finally, the 25-hour battery life lets you play on your lap, couch, or while traveling.
Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam provides crystal-clear calls for work and personal use
Enjoy super crisp video quality when you have the Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam. Boasting 4K resolution, it ensures you are seen and can be seen with a realistic and stunning Ultra HD quality. Moreover, this gadget offers AI tracking to keep you in focus. Its gesture controls let you use your hands to manage your calls—no clicker, no device, just fingers. Available for both Mac and Windows, its industry-leading 1/2-inch sensor has a high dynamic range for lifelike details. Use HDR mode to balance highlights and shadows, and avoid blurry shots thanks to its Phase Detection Auto Focus and auto exposure technology. Furthermore, with a 3-axis gimbal, its lens rotates and follows your every movement. Finally, automatic zooming and framing keeps you center stage.
WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam has a 120º lens & wide field of view
Capture everything with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam. Boasting a 120-degree wide-angle lens, it has a wide field of view and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for clear images. Moreover, it offers auto-framing and presenter-tracking features for your work presentations. This automatically frames you as you enter or leave its field of view. With AI enhanced lighting, it has backlight compensation as well as low-light compensation so you always look bright and professional. Additionally, it provides 8x digital zoom to zoom in when you want. And dual AI noise-canceling mics with a 5-meter range block out unnecessary sound. Furthermore, its convenient app control and simple control icons work with Windows and macOS for video configuration and color adjustment. Ideal for small and medium meeting rooms, it can stream 4K Ultra HD video at 30 fps, 1080p Full HD at 60 fps, and 720p at 90 fps.
Urban 9-5 Industrial Pipe L-Shape Desk uses reclaimed wood panels for a modern look
Improve the look of any office space with the Urban 9-5 Industrial Pipe L-Shape Desk. Designed with a modern look, it blends industrial and refined styles for a stunning result. Overall, the desk has a metal pipe frame coated with black paint. The metal fittings literally tie it all together and complete the look. A major standout element is the reclaimed wood. It hangs in the form of 3 modesty panels from the desktop, hiding cords—and your legs—behind it. Then, the black melamine top brings together the wood and metal aspects. Its color matches the metal pipes, yet it has a faint wood grain pattern. The desktop measures 29 inches deep and 67 inches long, providing plenty of space for all of your essential gadgets. Finally, add a matching hutch for additional storage.
The best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts
Whether you hit the pavement for a sunrise run or bring out your pilates mat for an energizing pre-coffee workout, music can push you to go harder. So today, we’re rounding up the best headphones and earbuds for your morning workouts. Whether you use the elliptical, go for a run, or swim laps, these gadgets fit your exercise.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone has a shape-shifting design & immersive displays
Enjoy multiple immersive displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone. With a customizable form factor, this phone boasts a shape-shifting design that includes the 7.6″ Main Screen with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and discreet Under Display Camera. The large screen optimizes social media apps and streaming services—even watch shows hands-free with Flex mode. Then, use the Flex Mode Touchpad to pause, rewind, and play. Furthermore, this is a great phone for multitasking thanks to its Taskbar, which provides a layout similar to a PC and provides access to your favorite and recent apps. It offers swipe gestures to instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half. Moreover, Google apps support drag-and-drop, while Google Meet lets you participate in virtual co-activities. And Microsoft’s Office suite provides more information on the screen. Finally, the S Pen functionality enables on-the-go drawing and notetaking.
