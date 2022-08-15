ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

LPSO: Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for August 19, 2022

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, August 19, 2022, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asks for help to identify utility trailer thief

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a theft investigation that occurred in the 4300 block of La Hwy 24, in Bourg, La. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a utility trailer being stolen from a lot, near Bienville Blvd. Deputies identified the trailer as being black in color and displayed a Louisiana license plate of L468273. Through investigation, Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the theft, and learned the theft occurred on June 28, 2022, shortly after 8:00pm. Surveillance photos were secured of the vehicle responsible for theft of the trailer.
BOURG, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
SCHRIEVER, LA
brproud.com

3 wanted by Livingston Parish authorities on burglary, theft charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects wanted on burglary charges, and several other charges, are sought by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the three suspects as 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self, Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller. Crouch is wanted on charges...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LA State Police partnered with local law enforcement for training day

Louisiana State Police partnered with local law enforcement to participate in a training day at Nicholls State University. The training day took place on August 15, and featured crisis negotiators and personnel from Louisiana State Police, Nicholls State Police Department, Morgan City Police Department, and Assumption Parish Police Department. LA...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO asking for assistance in shooting investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a shooting investigation that occurred at Creole Lanes on Saturday night, shortly after 11:00pm. ​Sheriff Soignet confirmed that on August 13, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division responded to Creole Lanes in reference to a disturbance...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA

