Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for
The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
Yardbarker
Watch: John Wall shows off new behind-the-back dribble move in recent video
John Wall already has the 360 layup and the lefty sledgehammer dunk in his bag. Now, he could be showing off a new move in the 2022-23 campaign. The new LA Clippers guard Wall went viral this week over a video clip that showed him doing a nasty 360 behind-the-back dribble, pulling it back with a hesitation move, then exploding to the hoop for a bucket. Check out the video (which was first posted by basketball trainer Milton Chavis).
NBA・
Chicago Bulls Rookie Suffers ACL Injury
Undrafted rookie Justin Lewis, who signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls in July, has suffered a torn right ACL and is out indefinitely.
Here is Bulls’ full 82-game schedule for 2022-23
The draft, free agency and Summer League are officially behind us, which means the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. For the Chicago Bulls, the campaign will be an important one. Last season saw marked improvements, from finishing outside of the play-in picture in 2020-21...
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?
One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
NFL warns teams against contacting Bears LB Roquan Smith about trade
Roquan Smith might as well already have his bags packed given how open he has been about wanting to be traded from the Chicago Bears before the 2022 season starts. But the NFL isn't going to let teams start bidding on him at will. The league sent a memo out...
markerzone.com
FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER CLOSE TO SIGNING WITH AN NHL CLUB
Nearly 24 hours after becoming an unrestricted free agent, former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker is closing in on signing his first NHL contract, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Walker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL...
NBC Sports
Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander
The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent
It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form. The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.
Tiger Woods announces he is the cover athlete of 'PGA Tour 2K23' video game
Woods is believed to have a major role in the upcoming release of 2K's golf video game
