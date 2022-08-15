ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for

The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: John Wall shows off new behind-the-back dribble move in recent video

John Wall already has the 360 layup and the lefty sledgehammer dunk in his bag. Now, he could be showing off a new move in the 2022-23 campaign. The new LA Clippers guard Wall went viral this week over a video clip that showed him doing a nasty 360 behind-the-back dribble, pulling it back with a hesitation move, then exploding to the hoop for a bucket. Check out the video (which was first posted by basketball trainer Milton Chavis).
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Here is Bulls’ full 82-game schedule for 2022-23

The draft, free agency and Summer League are officially behind us, which means the start of the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. For the Chicago Bulls, the campaign will be an important one. Last season saw marked improvements, from finishing outside of the play-in picture in 2020-21...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?

One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
markerzone.com

FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER CLOSE TO SIGNING WITH AN NHL CLUB

Nearly 24 hours after becoming an unrestricted free agent, former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker is closing in on signing his first NHL contract, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Walker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Bears sign Corey Dublin, Jon Alexander

The Bears have made some moves at the end of their roster on Tuesday. Chicago announced the team has signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander. Dublin, an undrafted free agent out of Tulane, participated in Chicago’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. While he didn’t make the team then, he’s now been brought back for another opportunity.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent

It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form. The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

275K+
Followers
521K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy