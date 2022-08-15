John Wall already has the 360 layup and the lefty sledgehammer dunk in his bag. Now, he could be showing off a new move in the 2022-23 campaign. The new LA Clippers guard Wall went viral this week over a video clip that showed him doing a nasty 360 behind-the-back dribble, pulling it back with a hesitation move, then exploding to the hoop for a bucket. Check out the video (which was first posted by basketball trainer Milton Chavis).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO