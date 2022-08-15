ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Tom Holland
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Mental Health#The Brothers Trust#Uncharted
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
TENNIS
hotnewhiphop.com

Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal

Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style

Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

E! News

204K+
Followers
49K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy