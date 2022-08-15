Read full article on original website
Essence
Gymnast Gabby Douglas Is Taking A Break From Social Media: 'I Want To Feel Light And Happy Again'
Following a heartfelt post about her life in the public eye, Douglas let fans know she’s stepping back from her social accounts to focus on healing. Olympic gold medalist and beloved gymnast Gabby Douglas has announced that she’ll be taking a step back from social media to focus on her mental health and personal development.
'Spider-Man' Star Tom Holland Says He's Taking Time Away From Social Media
“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland announced he’s taking a break from social media for his mental health. Holland, who has deleted Instagram in prior years, said Instagram and Twitter are both overstimulating and overwhelming while explaining how he’s on a social media hiatus in a roughly three-minute video posted this weekend.
Madonna says her son David borrows her clothes and 'looks better' in them than she does
Madonna told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her son David Banda has great style and looks better in some of her clothes than she does.
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
Harper's Bazaar
Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
Jason Momoa and Eiza González had their first public outing as a couple
Jason Momoa and Eiza González are going strong and, for the first time, were captured hanging out together as a couple. The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old Baby Driver actress were photographed riding Jason’s Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California. González rocked a black and yellow varsity jacket, black...
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years
It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’
Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
People
Jessica Alba Shares Photo of 'Baby Girl' Honor Looking Grown Up: 'Can't Believe She's So Tall'
Jessica Alba can't believe how fast her oldest is growing up!. The Honest Company co-founder, 41, shared a sweet photo on Wednesday with daughter Honor, 14, posing together in similar linen outfits while standing in a restaurant parking lot. The teen, wearing a midi-length dress, wraps her arms around her mom, who wears a bra top and blazer with pants.
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
purewow.com
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style
Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
E! News
