Video Games

IGN

The Eternal Cylinder - Next-Gen Announcement Trailer

The Eternal Cylinder is headed to Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 13, 2022. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of the open-world survival adventure game. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the game set in an alien world.
IGN

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, an upcoming side-scrolling action platformer game from the creators of Blazing Chrome. The action-packed reveal trailer shows off gameplay and more from the upcoming game, coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Amazon Luna in fall 2022.
IGN

Cult of the Lamb - Accolades Trailer

Get another look at Cult of the Lamb and see what some critics are saying about the game. Cult of the Lamb is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

"Weapon comprised of a blade attached to a long haft. A far-reaching piercing weapon, it can be wielded from behind the safety of a raised shield. Very effective against mounted foes." The Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
IGN

Fallingstar Beast Jaw

"Part of a Fallingstar Beast's jaw, hard and shining black, fashioned into a weapon. With its sharp point, this colossal weapon can skewer foes. " The Fallingstar Beast Jaw Default Weapon Skill is Gravity Bolt: Imbue the jaw of Fallingstar Beast with gravitational lightning, sending a bolt crashing down a short distance away. Can be fired in rapid succession.
IGN

Farthest Frontier Early Access Video Review

Farthest Frontier Early Access reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Performance issues and weird quirks of the gold economy are enough that it needs a bit more time in the early access oven, but there's a lot to dig into already thanks to the way it realistically gets into the weeds of food production and preservation in a middle ages village.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IGN

The Shore - Photo Mode Major Update Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Shore to get a look at the game's recent photo mode update and what you can expect. The Shore focuses on the mystery of the unknown on a forbidden island with horror elements. The story is based on mythology that goes deep through Lovecraft’s creations and beyond. The Shore is available on PC.
IGN

Gotham Knights: How Skill Trees Work - IGN First

Gotham Knights has an unexpected philosophy at its heart. While it might be a game about four superheroes trying to fill the void left by a murdered Batman, the developers don’t want you to feel like you’re creating four successors. They want you to find a favorite, and turn them into a single new Dark Knight.
IGN

Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys

Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
IGN

Short Spear

"A exceedingly plain spear of modest weight. Simple to wield compared to many of its peers, strong attack unleashes a series of successive piercing thrusts." The Short Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then lunge forward for a long thrust that pierces an enemy's guard.
IGN

D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures

Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
IGN

Philosopher's Hill

Philosopher's Hill is the main hub world within Thymesia. Here you can level up, upgrade gear, and warp to new levels. Speak to Aisemy to get a little bit of Lore, then explore the area to find a couple of new notes: Hermes Royal Bulletin, Aisemy’s Journal, Edward the Blessed’s Notes, and Ancient Words by the Gate.
IGN

Golem's Halberd

"A great halberd of black stone crafted by a civillzation now gone to ruin. Wielded by the Guardian Golem" The Golem's Halberd Default Weapon Skill is Charge Forth: Quickly charge forward with the armament at the hip, carrying the momentum into a thrust. Hold to cover a greater distance.
IGN

How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status

The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
