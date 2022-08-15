Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Why Goat Simulator 3 Will Give Players the Power to Push Its World to the Limit
“If you want to enlarge someone's head so it's as big as the world and now you can't see what you're doing anymore,” says Sebastian Eriksson, CEO & Game Designer at Coffee Stain North, “it's your choice. Do it if you want to!”. That sentence should give you...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Is Getting Cross-Progression, and Account Merging Is Coming for the Original Game
Overwatch 2 will include cross-progression across all formats. Starting today, you'll be able to merge console and PC accounts from the original game, carrying all your collected progression with you to the new version. Overwatch 2 will essentially replace the original Overwatch when the game is launched on October 4,...
IGN
The Eternal Cylinder - Next-Gen Announcement Trailer
The Eternal Cylinder is headed to Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 13, 2022. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version of the open-world survival adventure game. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the game set in an alien world.
IGN
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, an upcoming side-scrolling action platformer game from the creators of Blazing Chrome. The action-packed reveal trailer shows off gameplay and more from the upcoming game, coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Amazon Luna in fall 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Cult of the Lamb - Accolades Trailer
Get another look at Cult of the Lamb and see what some critics are saying about the game. Cult of the Lamb is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"Weapon comprised of a blade attached to a long haft. A far-reaching piercing weapon, it can be wielded from behind the safety of a raised shield. Very effective against mounted foes." The Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
IGN
Fallingstar Beast Jaw
"Part of a Fallingstar Beast's jaw, hard and shining black, fashioned into a weapon. With its sharp point, this colossal weapon can skewer foes. " The Fallingstar Beast Jaw Default Weapon Skill is Gravity Bolt: Imbue the jaw of Fallingstar Beast with gravitational lightning, sending a bolt crashing down a short distance away. Can be fired in rapid succession.
IGN
Farthest Frontier Early Access Video Review
Farthest Frontier Early Access reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Performance issues and weird quirks of the gold economy are enough that it needs a bit more time in the early access oven, but there's a lot to dig into already thanks to the way it realistically gets into the weeds of food production and preservation in a middle ages village.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
IGN
D&D One: Dungeons & Dragons Dropping 'Editions', Developing VTT Tools
Hot on the heels of the 5e reboot of Spelljammer, the team at Wizards of the Coast has revealed One D&D, which markes the beginning of "a new generation of Dungeons & Dragons." WotC has been working on "what's next" for D&D since last year, but details have been sparse...
IGN
The Fridge is Red - Release Date Announce Trailer
The Fridge is Red launches on PC on September 27. Get another look at the game in this creepy new trailer.
IGN
The Shore - Photo Mode Major Update Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for The Shore to get a look at the game's recent photo mode update and what you can expect. The Shore focuses on the mystery of the unknown on a forbidden island with horror elements. The story is based on mythology that goes deep through Lovecraft’s creations and beyond. The Shore is available on PC.
IGN
Gotham Knights: How Skill Trees Work - IGN First
Gotham Knights has an unexpected philosophy at its heart. While it might be a game about four superheroes trying to fill the void left by a murdered Batman, the developers don’t want you to feel like you’re creating four successors. They want you to find a favorite, and turn them into a single new Dark Knight.
IGN
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
IGN
Nintendo Switch My Way - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 Trailer
The new trailer for the Nintendo Switch system showcases Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3. Check it out.
IGN
Short Spear
"A exceedingly plain spear of modest weight. Simple to wield compared to many of its peers, strong attack unleashes a series of successive piercing thrusts." The Short Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then lunge forward for a long thrust that pierces an enemy's guard.
IGN
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
IGN
Philosopher's Hill
Philosopher's Hill is the main hub world within Thymesia. Here you can level up, upgrade gear, and warp to new levels. Speak to Aisemy to get a little bit of Lore, then explore the area to find a couple of new notes: Hermes Royal Bulletin, Aisemy’s Journal, Edward the Blessed’s Notes, and Ancient Words by the Gate.
IGN
Golem's Halberd
"A great halberd of black stone crafted by a civillzation now gone to ruin. Wielded by the Guardian Golem" The Golem's Halberd Default Weapon Skill is Charge Forth: Quickly charge forward with the armament at the hip, carrying the momentum into a thrust. Hold to cover a greater distance.
IGN
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
Comments / 0