ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

The Nintendo 64 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat

The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to drop an item in Fortnite: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Fortnite has an astounding amount of items available for players to use. It can be difficult to keep track of the sheer amount of weapons and healing items that you can find littered throughout the island, and even more difficult to decide exactly what you want to pick up. That,...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5

Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Donkey Kong Country#Video Game#Switch Games#Warioware
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

The 57 best sales to snag at Walmart this weekend — save up to 75%

Check out Walmart's latest must-haves this weekend — they're offering up everything you need for the home, including TVs, earbuds and smart devices, as well as fashion and beauty goodies. You'll also find discounts on vacs, bedding, games and more!. And before you get busy scoring all those deals,...
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks

Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Verge

The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up

This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Nintendo Switch Online gets a fan favorite Nintendo 64 racing game

Nintendo has revealed the next Nintendo 64 game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service on August 19 will be Wave Race 64. Wave Race 64 was one of the earliest N64 titles on the home console. A sequel to a Game Boy title simply called Wave Race, this racer swaps out the traditional cars and race tracks for the far less common jet skis and beaches to race across. Another distinguishing feature was that racers, in addition to trying to simply come in first, also had to make sure they maneuvered correctly around the buoys on the course in order to build up speed.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation PC Games Launcher

Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. As reported by VGC, the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered include references to a "PlayStation PC launcher". While game files often mention content that has been scrapped, like a potential multiplayer mode in Spider-Man, it at least shows that having an independent PC launcher is an idea being floated at Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers

Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Nintendo Switch Packaging Expected to Shrink By 20%

If you spot a new Switch box appearing for sale, it's not a new model, Nintendo simply redesigned the packaging to be smaller. A report by Nikkei (translated) in Japan today reveals that Nintendo has had a rethink on the packaging used for the Nintendo Switch. The new box design is thought to be 20% smaller, which not only saves on materials, but should allow Nintendo to fit more of them into a shipping container or on the back of a truck. That should save money on both materials and shipping costs.
BUSINESS
IGN

Xbox Might Be Teasing Death Stranding for PC Game Pass

Xbox's official PC Game Pass Twitter account may be teasing the arrival of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass. Earlier today, the account changed its profile picture to a foggy landscape featuring grassy hills and rocks. After changing the photo, the account posted, saying, "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic".
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

You can get this awesome Pac-Man gaming table for only $400 right now

If you grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, then you’re likely familiar with Pac-Man, and while there are many ways to play it digitally these days, such as its Xbox Game Pass inclusion, it’s hard to beat the experience of having an actual table or cabinet. Well, whether you want to relive some nostalgia or are younger and want to experience older games, this great Walmart deal on an Arcade1UP Pac-Man gaming table brings it down to $400 from $700, a nice $300 discount on something you might not have otherwise bought.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy