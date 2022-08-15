ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

A Year After QAnon Surfer Killed His Kids, Members of His Church Fear More Violence

In the early hours of Aug. 9, 2021, Matthew Coleman woke his 2-year-old son, Kaleo, and 10-month-old daughter, Roxy, in a room at the City Express Hotel, where they were staying in the Mexican seaside resort town of Rosarito. He bundled them into his van and drove them to a remote ranch a short distance away. Then he murdered them both by stabbing them over a dozen times each with a spearfishing gun.
Fox News

BLM-aligned coalition demands release of convicted cop killers

A coalition of left-wing racial justice groups that includes the Black Lives Matter national organization has launched an initiative calling for the abolition of the U.S. prison system and the release of all prisoners, including multiple convicted cop killers. The Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 50...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Fox News

Texas man facing execution after fatally stabbing real estate agent

A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
Fox News

Colorado boy, 13, dead after apparent fentanyl poisoning: family

The family of a 13-year-old boy from Aurora, Colorado, who died suddenly last week believes he may have accidentally overdosed on fentanyl, according to his family and local reports. Jose Hernandez's grandmother, Margaret Hernandez, described her grandson as "an energetic 13-year-old who loved life" in the description of a GoFundMe...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
