ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Missing pregnant woman from Clarksville found safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police said the pregnant woman reported missing, Deseria Travis, was found Wednesday and is safe. A pregnant woman has been reported missing in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman named Deseria Travis. CPD says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Traffic
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
WTVCFOX

TVA forecasts lower electricity bills for Tennessee in the coming months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After scorching heat, record electric consumption, and volatile natural gas prices have increased power bills across the nation this summer, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is predicting that electric bills will come down in price as the weather cools. TVA says consumers should start seeing...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy