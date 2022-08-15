Jurgen Klopp 'Can't Understand' Barcelona's Spending

Jurgen Klopp has his say on Barcelona's spending this transfer window, after the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Franck Kessie to name a few.

In terms of money spent, Liverpool's transfer window has been underwhelming, despite the number of players left this summer, and looks even more mediocre when you look at Barcelona's spending.

Not that the La Liga side have done the right signings, but a club that is out of money and are managing to spend adds questions to why The Reds would have to 'find money,' if they were to spend on a midfielder.

Whilst The Reds have been quiet in the window, the Spanish giants have been centre stage throughout the summer and have annoyed plenty of clubs around Europe in doing so.

A highlighted saga is that of Frenkie De Jong's future and treatment of the club he loves, owing the Dutchman £17m in wages, whilst still bringing in many new players.

The whole situation has been rightly heavily questioned and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had his opinion on it. Speaking to German outlet Welt , Klopp compared Barcelona's spending without money to a personal experience of his own.

"Barca spending? I don't understand it. If you tell me I don't have money, I don't spend anything anymore. This happened to me twice in the past with my credit card."

