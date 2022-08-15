ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW

The quarter-finals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship are set to get underway on Wednesday from Rogers Place in Edmonton. It'll be an action-packed day of hockey with over twelve hours of coverage on TSN beginning with the first game at 12 p.m. ET between Finland and Germany. The second game, featuring Sweden and Latvia will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Canada and Switzerland will battle at 7 p.m. ET before the United States and Czechia wrap-up quarter-final Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
How Bruins prospects Lysell, Duran, Locmelis have fared at World Juniors

The Boston Bruins are being represented by three prospects at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton. Fabian Lysell (Sweden), Riley Duran (United States) and Dans Locmelis (Latvia) are all playing meaningful roles for their respective teams, and each of them have scored at least one goal in the tournament so far. All three of their teams reached the quarterfinals, too, which will provide these players with valuable experience in high-pressure international games.
SWEDEN HOLDS ONTO SECOND PLACE IN GROUP B, QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS SET

Sweden and Germany each had six points heading into their Monday night matchup, so second place is on the line for the winner of this matchup. Germany is coming off of a 3-2 win over Switzerland, while Sweden needed a rebound win after falling to Team USA last night. With an extra day of rest, a strong start was critical for Team Germany.
SWEDEN NARROWLY DEFEATS LATVIA TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMI-FINALS AT THE WORLD JUNIORS

Latvia looked to continue their magical run at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship with a first-ever appearance in the playoff round, but it wasn't going to be easy. Their opponent for Wednesday's quarter-final game, Sweden, a team that is tied with Canada for second-least goals allowed in the tournament with seven.
IIHF ANNOUNCES THE GROUPS FOR THE 2023 WORLD JUNIORS

On Wednesday night, the IIHF announced the groups for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship, which are set to begin on December 26th in Halifax and Moncton. Rather than using the previous tournament's results following the serpentine system, the IIHF has gone back to the past five World Juniors and have ranked teams based on their performance.
AUSTRIAN D LORENZ LINDNER EJECTED FOR BOARDING IN DYING MINUTES OF A TIE GAME (VIDEO)

Lorenz Lindner was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and ejected from Austria v. Switzerland for this hit:. The penalty came with just under five minutes left in a 2-2 hockey game, which means Austria would finish the game shorthanded no matter what. In a huge game for Austria, the timing for this penalty could not have been worse; the winner of this match advances to the quarterfinal round, while the loser goes home.
TEAM SWITZERLAND MAKES IT DIFFICULT, BUT CANADA ADVANCES TO SEMIS

In quarter-final action, Team Canada went into their matchup with Switzerland heavily favored, the odds set at -50,000. Switzerland has exceeded expectations in this tournament, even though they lost every game with the exception of their win against Austria. But in each of their games against Sweden and Germany, they kept things tight every step of the way. Something tells me Canada might face some resistance, at least in the early goings.
Joni Jurmo, Team Finland advance to 2022 World Junior semifinals

Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo is off the the semifinals with Team Finland at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship. Jurmo logged 17:09 for the Finns in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Team Germany at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The 6’3″, 207-pound left-handed defenceman did not record any points in the game but finished with a plus-one rating.
Sergei Brylin Named Assistant Coach | RELEASE

Brylin is the final addition to Lindy Ruff's coaching staff. The New Jersey Devils today officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach to complete Head Coach Lindy Ruff's staff. He is the final addition joining Associate Coach Andrew Brunette, Assistant Coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor, and Goaltending Coach Dave Rogalski. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings

Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
2022 WJC Day 8 Preview

After a day of rest, the 2022 World Junior Championship knockout rounds are set to begin. It’s win or go home at this quarterfinal stage, and everyone who advances from here will get at least a chance to play in a medal game. It’s a loaded day of action, the tournament’s busiest, with four games ready to go, so let’s hop to it.
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings

Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
