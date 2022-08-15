Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
World Juniors Quarterfinals recap: Team Czechia eliminates Team USA in evening stunner
Team USA is no more at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship. In a stunning upset on Wednesday evening, Team Czechia defeated the Americans by a 4–2 score to advance to the quarterfinals. Luke Hughes, Logan Cooley, Matt Coronato, Thomas Bordeleau, and the rest of Team USA...
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES' THIRD OVERALL PICK TAKES KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT VS. CZECHIA (VIDEO)
Minutes after Team USA killed off Brett Berard's major penalty, Czech D Stanislav Svozil took one of his own. Logan Cooley (ARI) had him beat, so he stuck his leg out, tripping Cooley:. Svozil was assessed a five-minute major and ejected from the game. Trailing 3-1, Team USA has a...
markerzone.com
2022 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW
The quarter-finals at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship are set to get underway on Wednesday from Rogers Place in Edmonton. It'll be an action-packed day of hockey with over twelve hours of coverage on TSN beginning with the first game at 12 p.m. ET between Finland and Germany. The second game, featuring Sweden and Latvia will get underway at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Canada and Switzerland will battle at 7 p.m. ET before the United States and Czechia wrap-up quarter-final Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports
How Bruins prospects Lysell, Duran, Locmelis have fared at World Juniors
The Boston Bruins are being represented by three prospects at the 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton. Fabian Lysell (Sweden), Riley Duran (United States) and Dans Locmelis (Latvia) are all playing meaningful roles for their respective teams, and each of them have scored at least one goal in the tournament so far. All three of their teams reached the quarterfinals, too, which will provide these players with valuable experience in high-pressure international games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
NEW YORK RANGERS PROSPECT EJECTED FROM USA V. CZECHIA FOR BLATANT SLEWFOOT (VIDEO)
The third New York Rangers' prospect to be ejected from the 2022 World Juniors, Brett Berard's ejection comes at a terrible moment for Team USA. Trailing 3-1 in the third period, USA now has to kill a five-minute penalty while already down Luke Hughes and Carter Mazur. Berard joins fellow...
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male.
Blackhawks sign Stanley Cup champion amid Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews trade rumors
Having finally achieved his dream of becoming a Stanley Cup champion, veteran defenseman Jack Johnson is taking his talents to Windy City after signing a one-year deal wi the Chicago Blackhawks, as reported by Peter Baugh and Scott Powers of The Athletic. “After a dream season in Colorado, veteran defenseman...
CBS News
Ukrainian teens finding solace at Minnesota hockey camp: "It's hard for all of us"
MINNEAPOLIS -- It is an afternoon at the skating rink in Minnesota. A hockey camp is in progress, and for some young players, their thoughts drift frequently. "My parents moved to Sweden, and they're like living in an immigration center," said 13-year-old Ivan Bondruchk. The players are from Ukraine, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
SWEDEN HOLDS ONTO SECOND PLACE IN GROUP B, QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS SET
Sweden and Germany each had six points heading into their Monday night matchup, so second place is on the line for the winner of this matchup. Germany is coming off of a 3-2 win over Switzerland, while Sweden needed a rebound win after falling to Team USA last night. With an extra day of rest, a strong start was critical for Team Germany.
markerzone.com
SWEDEN NARROWLY DEFEATS LATVIA TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMI-FINALS AT THE WORLD JUNIORS
Latvia looked to continue their magical run at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship with a first-ever appearance in the playoff round, but it wasn't going to be easy. Their opponent for Wednesday's quarter-final game, Sweden, a team that is tied with Canada for second-least goals allowed in the tournament with seven.
markerzone.com
IIHF ANNOUNCES THE GROUPS FOR THE 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
On Wednesday night, the IIHF announced the groups for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship, which are set to begin on December 26th in Halifax and Moncton. Rather than using the previous tournament's results following the serpentine system, the IIHF has gone back to the past five World Juniors and have ranked teams based on their performance.
markerzone.com
AUSTRIAN D LORENZ LINDNER EJECTED FOR BOARDING IN DYING MINUTES OF A TIE GAME (VIDEO)
Lorenz Lindner was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and ejected from Austria v. Switzerland for this hit:. The penalty came with just under five minutes left in a 2-2 hockey game, which means Austria would finish the game shorthanded no matter what. In a huge game for Austria, the timing for this penalty could not have been worse; the winner of this match advances to the quarterfinal round, while the loser goes home.
markerzone.com
TEAM SWITZERLAND MAKES IT DIFFICULT, BUT CANADA ADVANCES TO SEMIS
In quarter-final action, Team Canada went into their matchup with Switzerland heavily favored, the odds set at -50,000. Switzerland has exceeded expectations in this tournament, even though they lost every game with the exception of their win against Austria. But in each of their games against Sweden and Germany, they kept things tight every step of the way. Something tells me Canada might face some resistance, at least in the early goings.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Joni Jurmo, Team Finland advance to 2022 World Junior semifinals
Vancouver Canucks defence prospect Joni Jurmo is off the the semifinals with Team Finland at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship. Jurmo logged 17:09 for the Finns in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup against Team Germany at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The 6’3″, 207-pound left-handed defenceman did not record any points in the game but finished with a plus-one rating.
NHL・
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS GM KEKÄLÄINEN EARNS DOCTORATE DEGREE IN OFFSEASON, WHAT HAS YOUR GM DONE THIS SUMMER?
Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekäläinen received his honorary doctorate degree from Tampere University today, making him the first NHL GM I know of to acquire a doctorate degree and sign Johnny Gaudreau in the same summer. Might need to fact check that:. Finland's only representative in the...
NHL
Sergei Brylin Named Assistant Coach | RELEASE
Brylin is the final addition to Lindy Ruff's coaching staff. The New Jersey Devils today officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach to complete Head Coach Lindy Ruff's staff. He is the final addition joining Associate Coach Andrew Brunette, Assistant Coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor, and Goaltending Coach Dave Rogalski. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NHL
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY DEVILS ROUND OUT COACHING STAFF BY ADDING FORMER PLAYER, THREE-TIME CUP CHAMPION
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff has decided to dip into the well of former players to round out his coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. Sergei Brylin, who spent his entire NHL career with the Devils and won three Stanley Cups with the team, has been added as an assistant coach.
The Hockey Writers
2022 WJC Day 8 Preview
After a day of rest, the 2022 World Junior Championship knockout rounds are set to begin. It’s win or go home at this quarterfinal stage, and everyone who advances from here will get at least a chance to play in a medal game. It’s a loaded day of action, the tournament’s busiest, with four games ready to go, so let’s hop to it.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
