WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40. Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Sumter, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
WRDW-TV
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.
wach.com
Man dead after single-car crash in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified on Wednesday the victim in a single-car accident. According to Coroner David West, 59-year-old Paul Baggett died after a his car hit a tree on Mill Creek Road. Baggett was the only person in the car, and was...
Troopers investigating deadly I-26 crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in an early morning crash in Orangeburg County along I-26. SCHP said in a release the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 157. A Toyota SUV was traveling eastbound on I-26 before veering off the highway, […]
WRDW-TV
Two killed in fatal Orangeburg County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two single-vehicle crashes that killed two people. The most recent crash happened Wednesday morning around 2:28 a.m. According to Trooper Nick Pye, a 2017 Toyota SUV was traveling east on Interstate 26 when it ran off the right side of...
WIS-TV
One dead in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County killed one Tuesday morning. The crash happened on I-26 east near mile marker 157 at around 2 a.m. An SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the car ran off the road and struck a guardrail and a pillar.
wach.com
Wreckage cleared after three-car accident on Harmon Street in Lexington
UPDATE: The wreck has been cleared from the roadway. Officials say the collision was caused by a driver who failed to give right of way. ORIGINAL: According to Lexington Police, Inbound traffic on East Main Street/US -1 at Harmon Street is being diverted due to a three car wreck Wednesday evening.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Broad River Road stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 east near exit 101A (US-76 and 176 Westbound - Broad River Road West - Irmo) stalled traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8 a.m., according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported by the SC Highway Patrol. Notice a spelling or...
WIS-TV
Single car collision leaves one man dead in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a single-car collision Tuesday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Rd. in Bethune, where the victim was from. Paul E. Baggett, 59, was identified as the victim. Coroner David West...
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
WRDW-TV
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the accident happened on Vance Road near U.S. 15 Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. A 2010 Ford pickup was traveling east on Vance Road, went off the road and...
WIS-TV
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road. A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC...
WRDW-TV
Name released for man killed in crash between dirt bike, bus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a school bus and a dirt bike, according to authorities. It happened at Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. FULL STATEMENT:. A male on a dirt bike attempted...
1 dead after car flips and catches fire on Hwy 41
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Highway 41 Saturday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Highway 41 when the vehicle veered left, overturned, and caught fire. Master Trooper David Jones says the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. The driver […]
abccolumbia.com
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
Colorado man dead after breaking into sister’s house in Lexington, South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is dead after breaking into his sister and brother-in-law’s home. According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Widgeon Drive for a home invasion in progress at around 5 A.M. Officers say they when they arrived, a man, who had […]
wach.com
Sumter County deputies need public's help in solving murder, reward offered
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies need your help in solving an ongoing murder investigation of Stephen Collins. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says a reward up to $1000 is up for anyone with information about death of Collins, a retired Air Force officer and owner of a local tree service business in Sumter.
Alabama Suspect Arrested In Connection With Elderly Man Found Beaten To Death In Garage
A suspect in South Carolina is accused of beating an elderly man to death during a break-in, Radar has learned.The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested Shykiem Demarcus Shingle, 25, on Aug. 12 and charged him with the murder of 80-year-old David Weldon Nivens Sr., The Times and Democrat reported.Shingle also faces a burglary charge in connection with the case.According to an arrest warrant, on Aug. 2 around 1 a.m., Shingle allegedly broke into Niven’s residence in Orangeburg and then severely beat him.Niven’s son found the victim dead in the home’s garage shortly after 8 a.m., the Times and Democrat reported.An autopsy determined Nivens died from blunt force trauma to his upper body.A second person was with the suspect at the time, but the sheriff’s office have not made any further arrests in the case.Shingle is being held without bond in a South Carolina jail.
coladaily.com
I-77 tractor trailer fire in Lexington County took hours to put out Monday
An 18-wheeler tractor trailer was on fire Monday afternoon near exit 2 of I-77 South in Lexington County. The trailer was engulfed in flames and took hours to contain. Fire crews worked to control the fire out as it raged on. According to the City of Cayce Fire Department, the...
