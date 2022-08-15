ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmond, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Edmond, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Edmond Preparing#Edmond North High School
News On 6

OCPD: 1 Injured Following SE OKC Crash

An accident has been reported in southeast Oklahoma City near South Harrah Road and Southeast 104th Street. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the accident involved a two-vehicle collision. One person was transported to the hospital with "very minor injuries." This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years

OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
chickashatoday.com

Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair

 The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event.  Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy