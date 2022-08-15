Read full article on original website
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
Pay it 4ward: Beloved Midwest City grocery store greeter treats all with kindness
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
KOCO
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
KOCO
Grocery shopper helps save two young girls from scorching hot car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A grocery shopper raced to save two little girls inside a scorching hot car in Oklahoma City. The mother was arrested in the Walmart parking lot. The good Samaritan spoke with KOCO 5. Charlene Cooksey said the girls were sweating and unconscious in the backseat. They...
okcfox.com
Car crashes into business in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a truck crashed into a business near North May and Northwest 27th. The fire chief says no one was hurt. Police believe reckless driving caused the accident. No word on if the driver was arrested.
news9.com
Medical Minute: Lone Star Ticks And Meat Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lyme's to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but one type of tick can also bring on food allergies. News 9's Robin Marsh has Tuesday's Medical Minute.
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Injured Following SE OKC Crash
An accident has been reported in southeast Oklahoma City near South Harrah Road and Southeast 104th Street. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the accident involved a two-vehicle collision. One person was transported to the hospital with "very minor injuries." This is a developing story.
Stillwater police arrest school bomb threat suspect
A man was arrested in Tulsa, Tuesday, accused of calling in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School.
KOCO
Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
KOCO
Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
Grandmother, Dog Recovering After They Were Attacked By Pit Bull
A grandmother and her dog are recovering Wednesday after she said she and her dog Thunder were attacked by a pit bull in Oklahoma City. What started as a walk yards from her front door turned dangerous in a blink of an eye. "We went on the route we normally...
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
KOCO
Notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
chickashatoday.com
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
KOCO
Person shot multiple times during Oklahoma City drive-by, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot multiple times during a drive-by in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The drive-by shooting happened in the 3200 block of Southwest 42nd Street, just off Independence Avenue. Police have not released any other information. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
News On 6
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
