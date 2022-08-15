Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
wevv.com
City of Owensboro lands world's largest Geocaching Event for next year
The City of Owensboro lands the spot for the world's largest Geocaching event. City officials say the city will play host to GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day weekend, May 22-28, 2023. Officials say GeoWoodstock has become an annually celebrated event that continues to grow in global attendance. Geocaching involves using a...
wevv.com
Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum launching 'Daviess County Day at the Museum'
Starting next month, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is launching “Daviess County Day at the Museum”. Guests are invited to enjoy free admission to the museum every Wednesday from 10 a.m, to 5p.m by presenting a valid Daviess County, KY ID. “We want to win...
wevv.com
Evansville's August 'Coffee With a Cop' event happening on Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department will be holding its next edition of "Coffee With a Cop" on Tuesday. Evansville's August 'Coffee With a Cop' event happening on Tuesday. Tuesday's Coffee With a Cop is scheduled to take place at the Donut Bank location on Washington Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Update on Evansville explosion one week later
It's been one week since the explosion rocked the Evansville community. 44News reporter Ben Thomas provides us with an update. Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later. It's been one week since the devastating explosion hit an Evansville neighborhood.
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
wevv.com
EPD hosts monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday
The Evansville Police Department invited the community down for their monthly 'Coffee with a Cop' at Donut Bank on Washington Avenue Tuesday. Coffee with a cop is one outlet the EPD uses for Community Outreach, with the department utilizing many different venues around the city such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Chic-Fil-A and Donuts Bank.
wevv.com
Police looking for missing Owensboro woman
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. The Owensboro Police Department says its looking for 35-year-old Sarah Alice Wiseman-Nicely. She's described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair, standing about 5' 5'' tall and weighing around 150 pounds. Police say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Area animal shelters team up for the annual wiener dog races at Ellis Park
A popular event aimed at raising money for several area animal shelters is returning to Ellis Park in Henderson this month. Missy Mosby and Brian Buxton joined 44News This Morning to get the word out about this fun and family friendly event. The races featuring the adorable breed will dash...
wevv.com
Local companies help Owensboro veteran's family receive new appliances
A Tri-State veteran and his family received a generous donation on Wednesday. Members of Ray's Heating and Air, Goodman, and Alstadt were all on the west side of Owensboro, Kentucky, helping install multiple home improvements for a veteran and his family. Wayne McElvain served our country for years in the...
wevv.com
Funerals held for Evansville couple who died in home explosion
Two victims who died in the home explosion in Evansville last week were laid to rest on Tuesday. Charles and Martina Hite were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday’s explosion. At the ceremony, the streets were line with friends and family of Charles and Martina as they...
wevv.com
Owensboro nonprofit in need of donations and volunteers for upcoming yard sale fundraiser
Owensboro, Kentucky-based nonprofit Wendell Foster is seeking donations and volunteers for its upcoming Fall Yard Sale fundraising event. The organization, which serves people with disabilities, will hold the community yard sale event on Friday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ahead of the event, Wendell Foster says all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later
It's been one week since an explosion rocked an Evansville neighborhood, destroying 11 homes and damaging a dozen others. Wednesday marked the first full day that Weinbach Avenue was fully open since the explosion. The area where the explosion took place is now blocked off and has security around the clock.
wevv.com
Bomb threat investigated at Ivy Tech Evansville
Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, say threats of violence were made against the campus Wednesday. A statement issued by Ivy Tech Evansville on Wednesday morning said that a bomb threat had been made against the college. After the threat was made, Ivy Tech says police were...
wevv.com
"Instinct kicked in": police couple first on scene speak on Evansville explosion
Matt and Kayleigh Hastings are more than husband and wife. The officer and detective are also coworkers, both donning the Evansville Police Department badge. Working the same shift, carpooling is standard practice for the couple but the commute Wednesday, Aug. 10, was anything but routine. "We were just driving down...
wevv.com
Service planned for third victim in fatal Evansville house explosion
Funeral arrangements have now been made for the third victim of the deadly explosion on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Jessica Marie Teague died at the age of 29 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, when the house next door to hers exploded, killing her and two others. A celebration of...
wevv.com
EFD battling fire at OneLife Studios
The Evansville Fire Department is currently on scene of a working structure fire at OneLife Studios in Evansville that started around 6 p.m. The American Red Cross and CenterPoint Energy is on scene. EPD has blocked off the SB lane on US 41 at Lynch Road. Officials say please avoid...
wevv.com
Two charged with murder in death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr
The Evansville Police Department says two people have now been charged with the murder of Evansville Fire Department firefighter Robert Doerr. Two charged with murder in death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. The Evansville Police Department says two people have now been charged with the murder of Evansville Fire Department...
wevv.com
Evansville's mayor presents 2023 city budget overview
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke met with members of the City Council to present to 2023 city budget overview. During his presentation, Mayor Winnecke shared an overview of the city's funding streams. The mayor also presented capital budget highlights for the city's police department, fire department, Central Dispatch, EMA, Code Enforcement,...
wevv.com
44Blitz Preview: Castle High School
"We have something to prove, we want to go deep into the playoffs, we want to win games, and win the SIC especially," says Senior Running Back Peyton Guerzini. The Castle Knights went into last season set on repeating as class 5A sectional 15 champions. After finishing 7-and-3 including winning six of their last seven, it was looking more and more like the repeat would happen. But for Coach Doug Hurt and the Knights, the bid to repeat came to an end in the first round to eventual champions Bloomington South 16-to-14.
Comments / 0