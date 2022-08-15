Read full article on original website
Essex board hears city-school sharing update
(Essex) -- Essex city and school officials hope the spirit of cooperation between the two entities continues. Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney discussed the current state of sharing between the city and school district with the Essex School Board Wednesday night. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News Kinney reviewed the existing sharing situations, and expressed the desire to not only continue but expand cooperation in the future.
Sidney stadium renovation on hold
(Sidney) -- It'll be later this fall before another bidletting attempt takes place on the Sidney School District's stadium renovation project. Earlier this week, the Sidney School Board tabled the project after an unsuccessful bidletting last month. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News only half of the project received adequate bid coverage. Plans called for an extensive refurbishment of the district's football stadium and track, with an estimated pricetag of $2.4 million.
Clarinda to host mini cheerleading camp in September
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda is hosting a mini cheerleading camp for kindergarten through sixth graders next month. The camp aims to give young girls in the Clarinda community a chance to learn a cheerleading routine and perform it in front of a crowd. “We’re gonna just go right in to learning...
Absentee voting set for special Clarinda school election
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School District residents have an opportunity to cast absentee votes in an upcoming special election. Voters go to the polls September 13 on the renewal of a revenue purpose statement, allowing for the expenditure of dollars from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE revenues. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News the window for absentee voting either at her office or by mail opens Monday.
AHSTW construction plans taking shape
(Avoca) -- Preparations for a new school year--and a major construction initiative--continue in the AHSTW School District. Voters last November approved a $12.9 million bond issue for a long list of improvements to the district's existing pre-K-12 complex with almost 66% of the vote. Darin Jones is entering his fifth year as AHSTW's superintendent. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Jones says preparations are shifting from the design-development phase to the construction document phase.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, August 17th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa school districts are about to resume classes without having the funding to provide free lunches for all students. Two years of pandemic aid ended in June, leaving districts scrambling to get qualified families to re-submit applications for free or reduced-price lunch. Shenandoah Schools superintendent Kerri Nelson says their district is keeping lunches free through the Community Eligibility Provision. Nelson says the program will be a cost to the district, but it's needed. Des Moines will be providing free lunch to all students through the same program.
Kalona Woman Nominated as a Candidate for the Iowa House of Representatives
At a meeting at the Kalona Library, the House District 92 Democratic Convention nominated and unanimously approved Kalona resident Eileen Beran as their candidate for Iowa House of Representatives. District 92 is made up of six precincts in southern Johnson County and all of Washington County. Beran stated she plans...
Jean Larson, 79, of Corning, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Red Oak council approves SWIPCO comprehensive plan update contract
(Red Oak) -- Plans to update a comprehensive plan in Red Oak are beginning to take shape. During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council approved a contract with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council to perform a roughly one-year assessment updating the city's current comprehensive plan for $20,000. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the assessment reviews multiple facets of the community to find the best ways to utilize the land within city limits, including topics such as infrastructure and transportation.
Nebraska City council hears Veterans Building CDBG report
(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials say grant money awarded for renovating a historic structure in the community is well spent. At its regular meeting Monday night, the Nebraska City City Council held a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant money for renovation of the venerable Veterans Memorial Building. In addition to the $425,000 in CDBG money awarded by the state two years ago, the city allocated $120,000 in matching funds. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the money addressed the building's handicap accessible issues.
Sioux City East hoping to establish the run in opener with Glenwood
(Sioux City) -- A new era begins for Sioux City East football on Friday night when the Black Raiders face Glenwood in a Week 0 contest. Mike Winklepleck has spent the last decade as a trusted assistant and is ready to take the helm. "We're feeling good," he said. "The...
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Glenwood's Sanders tabbed as FCS Preseason All-American
(Brookings) – Glenwood alum and current South Dakota State star Caleb Sanders has been named an FCS Preseason All-American by Hero Sports. Sanders – a senior defensive tackle for the Jackrabbits – was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team selection in 2021 after recording 34 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
Denis A. "Andy" Money, 62, Maryville, MO
Memorials:Temple Baptist Church, 1604 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Andy passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Med Ctr ER, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Red Oak council discusses 'Safe Streets and Roads for All' program
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are pursuing a program aimed at providing safe routes for all modes of transportation within the community. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which offers financial assistance for planning and implementation. The program aims to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injury through safety precautions for all transportation users from pedestrians and bikers to vehicles. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the planning grant ranges from $200,000 to $2 million. She says there are at least two areas within the community for which the planning grant could be helpful.
Griswold alum Bierbaum ready to lead IWCC track & field program
(Council Bluffs) -- A former KMAlander is now in charge of one of the nation's top junior college track & field programs. Griswold graduate Marc Bierbaum has recently worked with the program while leading the school's cross country program. Now, Bierbaum is Iowa Western's Director of Cross Country and Track...
Billy "Bill" McFarland, 82, Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Stratton United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Creighton's Andronikashvili to pursue pro opportunities
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Rati Andronikashvili has announced he will not return to the Bluejay program. Andronikashvili will pursue professional opportunities in Europe after the Georgia native played in 33 games as a reserve during his redshirt freshman season. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
