(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are pursuing a program aimed at providing safe routes for all modes of transportation within the community. During its regular meeting this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which offers financial assistance for planning and implementation. The program aims to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injury through safety precautions for all transportation users from pedestrians and bikers to vehicles. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the planning grant ranges from $200,000 to $2 million. She says there are at least two areas within the community for which the planning grant could be helpful.

RED OAK, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO