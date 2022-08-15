Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers ManagerLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines CenterLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Former NFL star’s brother turns himself in after deadly shooting
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas.
A Disagreement Turns Deadly at a Youth Texas Football Game
Lancaster Police have issued a warrant for Yaqub Salik Talib after a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas turned deadly over the weekend. A stir between the coaching staff and officials began to rise during the Lancaster football game. According to Tevar Watson, one of the team's owners, there were around 80 children at the game. Witnesses who were observing the game told police a disagreement sparked tension during the game.
wbap.com
Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been fired as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. “This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.
fox4news.com
Trackdown Arrest: Allen Bates' accused killer captured in Dallas
DALLAS - Another one of Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown cases is closed, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police arrested Anthony Charles Barber Jr. for the death of Allen Bates in May. Investigators believe Bates was involved in a fight a few days before his death, and the shooting was...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Will Zalatoris Gets 1st PGA Win
Will Zalatoris, the 25-year-old DFW-native golfer, secured his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday, knocking off Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. After several near wins, Zalatoris is no longer the highest-ranked golfer on the PGA Tour without a victory. Zalatoris was...
fox4news.com
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail
DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center
Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
Former Mesquite police chief named DART's new chief of police
DALLAS — The former chief of police for the City of Mesquite has been named as the new chief of police for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). DART announced its selection of Charles Cato on Thursday after conducting "an extensive national search." As DART's chief of police, Cato will...
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was reportedly from Dallas
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft
Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the Oak Cliff Meo Mart shooters
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, two men open fire with high-powered weapons on another man in his car in broad daylight. It happened last month in Central Oak Cliff. With surveillance video, police hope someone can tell them who's driving. The shooting happened on July 8 around 5...
News Channel 25
Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police
DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported. Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.
Houston Chronicle
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
'It's a new year' for South Oak Cliff Golden Bears as school year is in full swing
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Dallas Independent School District celebrates the start of a new school year, it does so for the first time in decades with a reigning state champion in football.Jason Todd, head coach of the reigning 5A state champion South Oak Cliff Golden Bears said "what I've been preaching to the kids is that was last year. And the good thing about football, it's a new year. Another year to prove ourselves, and if we thought it get good after the first time, what would do we think it'll feel after the second time?"Who can forget the pride...
Front Page News: Dallas Little League Coach Shot After Argument Between Parents [WATCH]
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses where parents of this generation are going wrong these days.
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive
Anthony Charles Barber Jr., 19 years old, was arrested for the Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. If you have any additional information concerning the suspect highlighted in the video, contact Detective Chad Murphy, #8966, with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 090072-2022.
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
fox4news.com
Group trying to stop Dallas man's execution for McKinney real estate agent's murder in 2006
McKINNEY, Texas - The Dallas man convicted of killing a real estate agent in McKinney 16 years ago is asking that his execution be stopped. Kosoul Chanthakoummane is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2006 murder of Sarah Anne Walker inside a model home. He has...
