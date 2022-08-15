Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia sees 3,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 17,495 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,008,336 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,499 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,783 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,783 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 17,598 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,005,336 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,514 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,773 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia hits new COVID milestone with over 2M reported cases
On Tuesday, Virginia hit the two-million mark of COVID-19 cases reported to the health department since the beginning of the pandemic.
NBC12
Virginia hits 2 million COVID-19 cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has reached over 2 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Health. According to VDH’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the commonwealth has had 2,002,533 cases. Over 21,000 Virginians have died due to the virus. The current 7-day...
WUSA
COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm
State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep. Those were two of the most damning findings of the newly released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to […] The post Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wvtf.org
State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults
State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Deadly deer disease outbreak spreading by flies, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources warns
Outbreaks of the disease are often seen with otherwise healthy-looking deer being found dead, or close to death, laying in cool dirt in a wetland or near/in the water during late summer or early fall. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the disease causes the deer to run a high fever, so the infected animals tend to seek out the cooling relief of damp/cold soil.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In Virginia
(Smileus/Adobe Stock Images) The cost of living across the United States is skyrocketing. Residents across the state are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of groceries, school supplies, and minor household items.
WJLA
Va. AG Jason Miyares says Democrat Commonwealth attorneys aren't charging gun crimes
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Fauquier County, Va. where he joined the superintendent, sheriff, school board members, and others to discuss ideas on how to keep kids safe in school. Before that round table discussion, 7News reporter Nick Minock spoke to Miyares one-on-one for a...
New webpage helps people prepare for DMV visit in Virginia
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to make it easier for people to prepare ahead of their visit with a new webpage. According to officials, the webpage will have forms and documents required to complete in-person services at the DMV. It will be a one-stop shop for those who are looking […]
Student-housing shortages leave two Virginia universities to find alternative ways to house students
Colleges and universities across Virginia are welcoming more students as enrollment increases each year. This leaves some schools finding new ways to house students on campus.
Back-to-school immunization requirements, resources across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Back to school is upon us and as parents check off their to-do list of things needed to send their children off, immunizations could find its way to the top of the checklist. Across the country, many families fell behind on required vaccinations during the last few...
Judge says ex-investigator who looked into Virginia Parole Board can sue over firing
A federal judge ruled that a former state investigator who looked into misconduct claims against the Virginia Parole Board and later sued over her firing can move forward with her defamation claims against officials from former Gov. Ralph Northam's administration.
WJLA
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Student debt eliminated for more than 7,000 Virginians misled by ITT Technical Institute
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, that more than 7,000 individuals across the commonwealth will be given federal student loan forgiveness as a result of ITT Technical Institute's misleading advertising.
