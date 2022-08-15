MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday afternoon, faith leaders gathered at City Hall to push for answers from the city council and mayor’s office on how to tackle violent crime. “I stand here as a representative of the AME church to say we will be the moral conscience of this city of Memphis, but we also expect the city government to work for us because we are taxpayers, and we want policies to work for us,” said Dr. Kevin Andre Brooks, Pastor of Providence AME Church, who led the charge.

