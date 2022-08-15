Read full article on original website
Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
Suspect accused of killing 60-year-old community activist still on run; warrant issued
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have named a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Raleigh. Tifanee Wright is wanted on murder charges in the shooting death of 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson — a community activist and philanthropist in Memphis for more than 30 years. Police say Nelson was shot and killed outside a store […]
MPD: Woman fakes seizure to avoid going to jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police say a woman was arrested for giving them a false ID and faked a seizure in the back of a squad car to avoid going to jail. They said Stacy Ann Marie Williams was pulled over at East Raines and Auburn Road last week for an expired drive-out tag. […]
Two charged with murder after man shot and killed in West Memphis, officials say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two men are charged with capital murder after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas, in June. Tayshaun Worles, 21, and Vincent Williams, 19, face charges in the death of Chatarious Jones. Just before 10 p.m. on June 21, officers were called...
FOX13 Investigates how an escaped convicted rapist was allowed to be on work detail
MARIANNA, Ark. — An escaped Arkansas prisoner last thought to be in Mississippi is still on the run. Samuel Hartman ran off from a work detail Friday, Investigators said. But how did Hartman wind up on work detail if he was convicted of rape of a child and sentenced to life?
Woman arrested for allegedly transferring fake Deed from dead person, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for fraudulently obtaining a home from someone who died over a decade ago. On Sep. 18, 2020, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a call in the 500 Birthstone Avenue. When officers arrived, a woman told them that someone fraudulently transferred...
Suspects identified after shot fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men wanted after a shot was fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria Thursday. According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m. Investigators said a victim was in a fight with Joshua Smith at the mall. They said the victim headed to one store and was followed by Smith and a second man identified as Ben Winston.
FBI and TBI agents conduct joint raid of Memphis doctor’s office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal and state investigators conducted a joint raid of a doctor’s office in Memphis Wednesday. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) were at the office of Ronnie D. Bowen on Riverdale Road south of HWY 385. The...
Four men wanted for drive-by shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for four men they say opened fire on a car in Frayser. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 Block of Mountain Terrace Street around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. They were told that...
Man charged after K-9 sniffs out package filled with drugs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Memphis man is behind bars after deputies intercepted a suspicious package being shipped through FedEx. 56-year-old Anthony Griffin is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, and two other drug offenses. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and a certified drug […]
wdhn.com
Teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting that started in Northeast Memphis and ended in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old...
Shots exchanged with police; Man arrested after barricade situation
UPDATE: Memphis Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Marvin Conley. He has been charged with 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of handgun, and employment of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been taken into custody after exchanging shots with police near […]
Dramatic video captures moment MPD officers and man exchange gunfire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that leads to officers firing shots at a suspect. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue just after 1:15 a.m. When police arrived, the suspect fired shots at responding officers...
Daughter of slain community activist pleads for help finding mother’s killer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday afternoon, faith leaders gathered at City Hall to push for answers from the city council and mayor’s office on how to tackle violent crime. “I stand here as a representative of the AME church to say we will be the moral conscience of this city of Memphis, but we also expect the city government to work for us because we are taxpayers, and we want policies to work for us,” said Dr. Kevin Andre Brooks, Pastor of Providence AME Church, who led the charge.
Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
Memphis Police car crashes into home in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car crashed into a home around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Frayser. FOX13 was there and saw the squad car crashed into the side of the home on Whitney Avenue, right across the street from Grandview Heights Middle School. School was in session...
