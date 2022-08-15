ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
WATN Local Memphis

Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
WREG

MPD: Woman fakes seizure to avoid going to jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police say a woman was arrested for giving them a false ID and faked a seizure in the back of a squad car to avoid going to jail. They said Stacy Ann Marie Williams was pulled over at East Raines and Auburn Road last week for an expired drive-out tag. […]
WATN Local Memphis

Suspects identified after shot fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men wanted after a shot was fired during a fight at Wolfchase Galleria Thursday. According to MPD, shots were fired from inside the mall about 12:40 p.m. Investigators said a victim was in a fight with Joshua Smith at the mall. They said the victim headed to one store and was followed by Smith and a second man identified as Ben Winston.
WREG

Shots fired inside Wolfchase Galleria, suspects wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men are on the run after police say shots were fired inside the Wolfchase Galleria Mall Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the shots fired call just before 1 p.m. Police did not say what led to the incident but said no one was hurt. Several merchants said the shooting happened inside B […]
WREG

Man charged after K-9 sniffs out package filled with drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A Memphis man is behind bars after deputies intercepted a suspicious package being shipped through FedEx. 56-year-old Anthony Griffin is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, and two other drug offenses. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and a certified drug […]
wdhn.com

Teens arrested in mass shooting in Memphis: 6 shot, including 2 juveniles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were hospitalized following a shooting that started in Northeast Memphis and ended in Raleigh overnight. Memphis police say the incident began at the BP gas station at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view around midnight. Police said 19-year-old Reginald Felix, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old...
WREG

Shots exchanged with police; Man arrested after barricade situation

UPDATE: Memphis Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Marvin Conley. He has been charged with 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of handgun, and employment of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been taken into custody after exchanging shots with police near […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Daughter of slain community activist pleads for help finding mother’s killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday afternoon, faith leaders gathered at City Hall to push for answers from the city council and mayor’s office on how to tackle violent crime. “I stand here as a representative of the AME church to say we will be the moral conscience of this city of Memphis, but we also expect the city government to work for us because we are taxpayers, and we want policies to work for us,” said Dr. Kevin Andre Brooks, Pastor of Providence AME Church, who led the charge.
WREG

Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
MyArkLaMiss

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

