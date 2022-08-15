ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MySanAntonio

Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon

Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Exxonmobil#Marketing#Refineries#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hvs Brokerage Advisory#Pride Management#American#Alh#Chevron#Basf#Total Petrochemicals#Valero#Lamar University
KPLC TV

Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 9 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award. Michoud Artemis preview. Updated: 10 hours ago.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

ASK A COP — Can you be ticketed for wearing a seatbelt incorrectly?

Tammie from Orange asks: I’m loving the column on Wednesdays in the Orange Leader. I’m hoping you can assist me with a seatbelt question. I always wear my seatbelt off my shoulder because of a surgical procedure I had more than five years ago. The seatbelt seems irritate the area. My grandson took a driving class you taught him three years ago and told me he remembered you saying that wearing your seatbelt incorrectly was illegal. I can clearly prove my procedure to any officer, but is it illegal to wear my belt off my shoulder if I’ve clicked it and I’m actually wearing the seatbelt?
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont welcomes new City Manager

BEAUMONT — Beaumont's first new city manager in 20 years, and the city's first Black city manager, made an unannounced visit to Tuesday's council meeting. Kenneth Williams attended a budget workshop. Council members welcomed Williams, even those who voted against his hiring. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles had an exclusive...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Beaumont United

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves have made it to playoffs twice in program history but have never had a winning overall record. The Timberwolves new head coach Darrell Colbert Sr. is looking to change that in his first year. "The thing that I like about these kids,...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone

A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
ORANGE, TX
107 JAMZ

Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!

Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12newsnow.com

409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Arthur Memorial Titans

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Titan Tempo was on full display last season, with quarterback Jah'mar Sanders leading the offense to nearly 37 points per game. Now that he's moved on to the University of New Mexico, there are big shoes to fill in Port Arthur. Coach Brian Morgan says...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KPLC TV

Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles

Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that around 3:00 p.m., the CPSO School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was outside when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of students. A loaded weapon and a small amount of marijuana were discovered inside a 16-year-old student’s backpack during a subsequent search by the administration.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy