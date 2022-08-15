Read full article on original website
Southeast Texas arts community mourning death of artist known for area murals
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas arts community is mourning the loss today of a beloved Beaumont artist known for many iconic local murals. Kimberly Brown, of Beaumont, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was 48. Brown was born in Port Arthur and lived in Beaumont and...
$1 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket claimed by Southeast Texan
What would you do with $1 million? Buy a fish tank filled with exotic fish? Maybe, fill your closet with every professional Texas sports team's merch? Well, someone in Texas has to think about this after claiming a seven-figure prize.
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Jefferson Co. less than $3.50 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
Suspects accused of leading deputies on chases in trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are facing multiple charges after deputies in Chambers County recovered two trucks stolen out of Houston and Beaumont and welding machines stolen out of Orange. It happened on August 15, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office saw two pickup trucks, a...
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims Top Prize In Scratch-Off Lottery Game
One lucky Texas resident is now a millionaire!
Lucky Groves resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
GROVES, Texas — There's a new millionaire in Groves this week!. A lucky Groves resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game "$1,000,000 FRENZY" according to a news release Wednesday from the Texas Lottery. The Groves winner, who has chosen to remain...
Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish Captain received Lifetime Achievement award. Updated: 9 hours ago. Calcasieu Parish Captain Tracy Darbonne receives Lifetime Achievement award. Michoud Artemis preview. Updated: 10 hours ago.
ASK A COP — Can you be ticketed for wearing a seatbelt incorrectly?
Tammie from Orange asks: I’m loving the column on Wednesdays in the Orange Leader. I’m hoping you can assist me with a seatbelt question. I always wear my seatbelt off my shoulder because of a surgical procedure I had more than five years ago. The seatbelt seems irritate the area. My grandson took a driving class you taught him three years ago and told me he remembered you saying that wearing your seatbelt incorrectly was illegal. I can clearly prove my procedure to any officer, but is it illegal to wear my belt off my shoulder if I’ve clicked it and I’m actually wearing the seatbelt?
Beaumont welcomes new City Manager
BEAUMONT — Beaumont's first new city manager in 20 years, and the city's first Black city manager, made an unannounced visit to Tuesday's council meeting. Kenneth Williams attended a budget workshop. Council members welcomed Williams, even those who voted against his hiring. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles had an exclusive...
409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Beaumont United
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves have made it to playoffs twice in program history but have never had a winning overall record. The Timberwolves new head coach Darrell Colbert Sr. is looking to change that in his first year. "The thing that I like about these kids,...
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Strange things on Sabine River island when woman left alone
A married woman alone while her husband is gone on a business trip, or for some other reason, is not too much out of the ordinary. She often has many ways to communicate. People nowadays have cellular phones. A lot of homes have landline telephones. A large majority of homes have computers, and a large margin of computer users are on a social network, such as Facebook and Twitter.
Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!
Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: Port Arthur Memorial Titans
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Titan Tempo was on full display last season, with quarterback Jah'mar Sanders leading the offense to nearly 37 points per game. Now that he's moved on to the University of New Mexico, there are big shoes to fill in Port Arthur. Coach Brian Morgan says...
Contractor shows off progress on old Harrah’s parking garage
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a Lake Charles lakefront eyesore since 2005, but we now have a progress report on the work to renovate the old Harrah’s parking garage. The contractor, PERC Development, uploaded a video that gives us an inside look at the “beginning phases”...
Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission.
Possible water and sewer rate increase in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont residents could face an eight percent increase in their water bills. The proposed increase was introduced to council during Tuesday's budget workshop. This would be the highest water and sewage rate increase in Beaumont since 2008. KDSM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
SIGN OF THE TIMES: New markers highlight benefit of Old Orange Historic District
Orange city leaders are looking to preserve the past for the future by installing signs welcoming visitors to the city’s historic districts. The red signs being installed indicating the Old Orange, as well as the Dupont-Bennett Edition Historic Districts, contain some of the oldest buildings and homes in the city.
Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles
Incident Involving a Firearm Reported at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that around 3:00 p.m., the CPSO School Resource Officer at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was outside when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a group of students. A loaded weapon and a small amount of marijuana were discovered inside a 16-year-old student’s backpack during a subsequent search by the administration.
