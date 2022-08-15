Read full article on original website
Chemical leak that caused days-long stench has ‘fully ceased.’ N.J. truck stop reopens.
A chemical leak from a parked tanker truck that caused a horrid odor to linger over a large swath of South Jersey for days has “fully ceased,” officials said. The truck stop in Gloucester County where the truck was parked has reopened and the vehicle has been moved to a corner of the lot as it awaits removal, Gloucester County Emergency Management officials said Wednesday night.
State Trooper, Motorcyclist Hurt In Sussex County Crash Involving Marked SUV
A state trooper and a motorcyclist were hurt in a Sussex County crash involving a marked police SUV, authorities said. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 565 and Linn Smith Road at milepost 1.41 in Frankford Township on Monday, August 15, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com. A...
Massive truck fire, crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike in Hamilton Township for several hours
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police say two tractor-trailers and a box truck were involved in a crash that resulted in a massive fire on the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on the southbound outer roadway, near Hamilton Township. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The lane needed to be shut down, causing traffic delays, but has since been reopened, police say.Officials say the occupants of the trucks were able to exit and did not report any injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
MARLBORO: THREE VEHICLES COLLIDE KILLING MOTORCYCLIST
A three-vehicle collision that took place on a rural road in Marlboro Township over the weekend has left a Middlesex County motorcyclist dead and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, members of the Monmouth...
3 charged in shooting death of N.J. man found dumped off Pa. highway
A Trenton man found shot to death on a highway in Bucks County, Pennsylvania in January 2020 drank cognac that night with friends at an Irish bar in Levittown, court documents say. Three in the group are charged in the killing of Joshua McRae, 31, and are one-time Bloods gangsters...
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
Shell of trucks remain after crash, fire forces part of N.J. Turnpike to shut down in Mercer County
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The southbound outer lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Mercer County is shut down after a truck fire. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 7A in Hamilton Township Tuesday afternoon. It looks like at least two trucks collided, igniting the massive fire. All that's left is the shell of the trucks. The southbound outer lanes of the turnpike are shut down while crews clean up the mess, but the inner lanes are open to traffic. Drivers should use alternate routes if heading in that direction.
NJ man trampled by car after getting struck by hit-run SUV at ‘deadliest intersection’
TRENTON — A man was struck by a hit-and-run SUV and was then pinned by another vehicle that ran him over Tuesday night at an intersection considered to be the most dangerous in the country. John Giordano, 66, was carrying ice in a baby carriage at the intersection of...
Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt In Jersey Shore Crash
A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Central Jersey was killed and his passenger seriously hurt in a three-vehicle collision, authorities said. The collision occurred on a rural road in Marlboro Township at about 3 p.m. on Saturday. Aug. 13, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Members of the Monmouth County...
Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say
A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died...
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Firefighters Battle Central Jersey Blaze (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters were battling a deck fire that had spread to a house, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 on Park Avenue in Piscataway, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that propane tanks were exploding on the deck. Brush...
PHOTOS: Chaveirim, Sheriff Mastronardy, Search Lake for Lakewood Boy’s Cochlear Implant, and Locate it
Yesterday, a boy playing at Ocean County Park in Lakewood lost his cochlear implant in the water. The implant costs several thousand dollars, so the boy’s father reached out to Chaveirim to try and locate it. But when park security told the members they needed to leave the park...
Serious Crash Closes Route 9 In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash resulted in the closure of Route 9 south in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 near Texas Road in Old Bridge, initial reports said. There were no immediate details on injuries. There was a...
N.J. traffic deaths continue to rise after state recorded a 14-year high last year
After New Jersey reached a 14-year high in traffic fatalities last year, the number of deaths in motor vehicle crashes continued to rise this year, giving more urgency to a federal safety plan to reduce highway deaths. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported Wednesday that preliminary data showed fatalities...
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Ocean County, NJ is Excited to Bring Back an Iconic Toy Store
So we recently learned that after closing, we now have not one, but two Toys R' Us stores now back in New Jersey. Geoffrey and the gang are now back at two malls in North Jersey. In a recent article, we learned that "as of August 8, Macy’s inside the...
N.J. corrections officer admits accepting bribe to smuggle phone
A Salem County corrections officer admitted Tuesday in Camden federal court to taking a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a federal detainee, officials said. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under color of official right, according to New...
