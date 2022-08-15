Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
markerzone.com
FORMER GOPHERS CAPTAIN SAMMY WALKER CLOSE TO SIGNING WITH AN NHL CLUB
Nearly 24 hours after becoming an unrestricted free agent, former University of Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker is closing in on signing his first NHL contract, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Walker was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL...
markerzone.com
STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JACK JOHNSON SIGNED TO A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT
Per a report by Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports-Chicago, Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Jack Johnson is signing a one-year contract worth $950,000:. Few garner the objective, league-wide support that Jack Johnson does. After his family stole millions from him, Johnson has the sympathy and support of just about every hockey fan following the NHL. Having faced the ultimate betrayal, the veteran defender has earned another chance to earn NHL money, even if it is a minimal amount by league standards.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS ACQUIRE SEAN MONAHAN AND A FIRST-ROUND PICK FROM CALGARY
In addition to signing Nazem Kadri, the Calgary Flames are also trading former sixth overall pick Sean Monahan and a first round pick to the Montreal Canadiens:. The full trade has yet to be released, but if Alberga is correct that is a massive trade for Canadiens GM Kent Hughes. And honestly, what Brad Treliving has done this summer for the Flames is nothing short of spectacular. Instead of losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both for nothing, he netted Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, and now Nazem Kadri. All things considered, Treliving has displayed outstanding poise.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING ONE OF THEIR THREE GOALTENDERS
The San Jose Sharks look to be shopping one of their three goaltenders, looking to take advantage of a seller's goalie market. There are several teams out there desperate for goaltending help, and the Sharks aren't in need of three goaltenders. They also have the highest rated goaltending prospect pool according to Hockey Prospecting's Byron Bader, making it more likely than not they move one of their goaltenders.
NHL
Top prospects for Detroit Red Wings
Edvinsson expected to make NHL debut this season; Kasper potential top-six forward. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Detroit Red Wings, according to NHL.com. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
markerzone.com
WASHINGTON CAPITALS SHOPPING VETERAN CENTER IN WAKE OF CONNOR MCMICHAEL'S ASCENT
There is a hot new rumor circulating around the Washington Capitals this summer, as Sammi Silber of Washington Hockey Now suggests that the team is shopping veteran C Lars Eller. Washington is currently $1.6M over the NHL's salary cap, although they have Niklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and Carl Hagelin all on IR, which could end up saving them $17M in cap space. The hefty cap savings and the absence of the Capitals' top center headline the list of reasons why I'm not totally sold GM Brian MacLellan would ship Eller out of town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY DEVILS ROUND OUT COACHING STAFF BY ADDING FORMER PLAYER, THREE-TIME CUP CHAMPION
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff has decided to dip into the well of former players to round out his coaching staff for the 2022-23 season. Sergei Brylin, who spent his entire NHL career with the Devils and won three Stanley Cups with the team, has been added as an assistant coach.
Pro Hockey Rumors
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Draft, awards
The NHL is headed to Nashville. The Predators will host the 2023 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Awards next year, the first time the events have been held in the same place since 2006. The award ceremony is set for June 26, while the draft will commence two days later on June 28 (a Wednesday) with the televised first round. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement:
markerzone.com
CALGARY FLAMES ARE SIGNING TOP FREE AGENT NAZEM KADRI AND TRADING FORMER SIXTH OVERALL PICK
Per numerous reports from multiple insiders, the Calgary Flames are signing Nazem Kadri to a seven year deal:. According to Kevin Weekes, in a corresponding move Flames GM Brad Treliving is also facilitating a trade for former sixth overall pick Sean Monahan, reportedly to Nashville. Well, they tweeted this minutes after the report, so take what you will:
markerzone.com
ALL IS QUIET ON THE RASMUS SANDIN FRONT, DO I SMELL AN OFFER SHEET?
Agent Lewis Gross spoke with Sportsnet recently, indicating that the Toronto Maple Leafs have serious progress to make in re-signing burgeoning young defenseman Rasmus Sandin, and it is making fans exceedingly anxious over the possibility of an offer-sheet. Gross told SN's Luke Fox, 'negotiations are going nowhere.' Neither side specified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON
Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
NHL
Canes Extend Affiliation Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial," said Waddell. "The Admirals...
Yardbarker
Coyotes sign first-round pick Maveric Lamoureux to entry-level contract
Arizona acquired the pick used to select Lamoureux in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on draft day. The Coyotes traded pick No. 32 (previously obtained from the Colorado Avalanche in the Darcy Kuemper deal) to the Oilers in exchange for forward Zack Kassian, pick No. 29, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick.
markerzone.com
FREE AGENT FORWARD TYLER MOTTE GARNERING INTEREST FROM SEVERAL TEAMS AROUND THE NHL
The NHL's free agency period has been opened for just over a month now and several notable names remain available for teams around the league. One of those names still available is 27-year-old forward Tyler Motte, who was traded at the deadline in March from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers.
NHL
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
markerzone.com
TUCKER POOLMAN'S CAREER IS IN JEOPARDY DUE TO A NAGGING INJURY
Vancouver Canucks D Tucker Poolman has missed over 50 games in the past two seasons due to injury, and there is reason to believe his career could be at risk. Poolman last played on April 3, 2022, after leaving an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights due to an 'upper body injury.'
markerzone.com
FORMER NJ DEVILS ASSISTANT MARK RECCHI: PAVEL ZACHA IS 'WAY BETTER THAN' ERIK HAULA
Former New Jersey Devils assistant coach Mark Recchi told Boston Hockey Now that F Pavel Zacha is 'way better than' Erik Haula, whom the Devils acquired in a one-for-one trade earlier this summer. Just a few short weeks ago, the New Jersey Devils traded their former sixth overall pick to...
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS SHOWING INTEREST IN ISLANDERS FORWARD
The Montreal Canadiens are apparently not done making moves this offseason, and the New York Islanders are one team they are looking at for a forward. According to Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now, the Habs are showing interest in Anthony Beauvillier. The Islanders want to free up cap space in order to bring in Nazem Kadri, and Beauvillier could be the resulting casualty.
Comments / 0