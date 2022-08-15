Man killed in hit-and-run crash while biking on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was killed late Sunday when a driver hit him on the city's southeast side and fled the scene, police say.

Willie Bryant, 63, was traveling north on South Emerson Avenue when the driver struck him near where the street intersects with Calhoun Street, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police Lt. Shane Foley. This is near East Raymond Street.

Foley said the driver was operating a white Chevy pickup truck with a black flatbed and took off northbound on South Emerson Avenue after the crash.

On Saturday, another bicyclist — 67-year-old Emily Johnson — was killed in a separate hit-and-run crash in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue,

Foley said. That's near Washington Park.

Foley said a description of the vehicle involved in that crash isn't available.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to call its detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).