ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man killed in hit-and-run crash while biking on Indy's southeast side

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrV0M_0hHlIKkm00

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was killed late Sunday when a driver hit him on the city's southeast side and fled the scene, police say.

Willie Bryant, 63, was traveling north on South Emerson Avenue when the driver struck him near where the street intersects with Calhoun Street, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police Lt. Shane Foley. This is near East Raymond Street.

Foley said the driver was operating a white Chevy pickup truck with a black flatbed and took off northbound on South Emerson Avenue after the crash.

On Saturday, another bicyclist — 67-year-old Emily Johnson — was killed in a separate hit-and-run crash in the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue,
Foley said. That's near Washington Park.

Foley said a description of the vehicle involved in that crash isn't available.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to call its detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody |
Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WTHR

Indianapolis police searching for murder suspect from Monroe County

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted for murder and robbery out of Monroe County. According to court records, the charges were filed against Bennett in January 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
WTHR

Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person killed after being hit by vehicle on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian vs vehicle crash left one person dead Monday afternoon. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North College Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Several People Hurt in Tuesday, Wednesday Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS–Several people were hurt in shootings that happened all across Indianapolis between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At about 11 pm Tuesday, IMPD said a man was shot while walking on the southwest side near Kentucky and Hanna Avenues. The man who was shot is expected to be okay. Police believe the shooter was last seen in a white or silver Sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indianaplis#Washington Park#Metropolitan Police#Traffic Accident#Chevy#Impd#Crime Stoppers#Sheriff#Conner Prairie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WISH-TV

Person critically hurt in house fire in Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in rural Johnson County, the Bargersville Fire Department says. The fire was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the home in the 6600 block of Travis Road....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy