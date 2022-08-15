ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.69%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Walmart's Bouncing Back, but This Warren Buffett Stock Is Doing Even Better

Markets were poised for a quiet open on Tuesday morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Company the Next Berkshire Hathaway?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC -3.03%) is a young...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed Tuesday Morning

Perhaps of greater concern to investors, the company suspended its full-year guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Nvidia in Trouble? Or Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Nvidia's gaming segment drug the company down in Q2. Gross margin suffered heavily due to a lack of product demand. Nvidia had experienced a crypto crash before. It just took the company a couple of years to recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Use Dividend Aristocrats in Your Roth IRA

Dividend Aristocrats have increased their yearly dividend for at least 25 straight years. Roth IRA withdrawals are tax-free after age 59 1/2, making these shares attractive. Moreover, reinvesting dividends creates a helpful compounding effect. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Have a Massive Downside for Some Seniors

Social Security checks are expected to get a huge increase in 2023. Some seniors may have to give some of their benefits back to the federal government. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Is 1 Stock to Buy for the Long Term

Costco possesses outstanding fundamentals and a history of stellar performance. Its management team is intensely focused on always putting the customer first. The shares may appear expensive, but for long-term investors they could be worth it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Are Down Today

Investors are increasingly concerned that consumers are focused more on necessities than they are on travel and leisure spending. The airlines are strong enough to survive a recession, but a downturn would delay their recovery from the pandemic. Airline stocks recovered somewhat midday thanks to cautiously optimistic Fed commentary, but...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Meme Stock Is Up 52% in a Month. Time to Buy?

Streaming service fuboTV has climbed more than 50% in the past month. Skeptical short-sellers have sold almost 30% of the stock's shares. But investors shouldn't necessarily count on a short squeeze. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS

