Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers Running Back Has Been Ruled Out For The Season
At 33 years of age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back/return specialist Kenjon Barner is contributing however he can to keep his NFL career going. Unfortunately, his 2022 NFL season has just been cut short. On Monday, the Buccaneers placed Barner on season-ending injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they signed...
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
A new video shows Aqib Talib standing near his brother when a youth football coach was fatally shot five times
Aqib Talib did not shoot anyone, but a new video released by TMZ Sports shows the moment Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib fatally shoots a youth football coach in front of his team and his own child. The video is very graphic, but it stops the minute you can see...
NFL・
fantasypros.com
Deshaun Watson negotiating settlement with NFL
The NFL and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are "actively negotiating a settlement on his discipline" and could reach an agreement soon, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. (Cleveland.com) Fantasy Impact:. Although negotiations are gaining steam between the two parties, Cabot notes that the NFL has not reached out to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?
Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
Stephen A. Smith offers bold advice for Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been seeking a new contract from the Baltimore Ravens, and one longtime ESPN analyst thinks the star quarterback should refuse to play in the regular season if he does not get it. Stephen A. Smith was asked during Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” if he thinks Jackson...
The reason the Deshaun Watson suspension appeal ruling is taking so long
It has been nearly two weeks since the NFL decided to appeal the six-game suspension handed to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tabbed Peter Harvey to hear the appeal, with the league targeting a year suspension. However, Harvey still hasn’t come...
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
TMZ.com
Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5 Mil, But QB Says He's Innocent
9:44 AM PT -- Watson just addressed the media for the first time since the new suspension was announced -- and despite saying in a statement earlier in the day that he takes "accountability" for his actions ... he told reporters he's "never assaulted or disrespected anyone." Watson said repeatedly...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow has realistic stance on contract extension talks with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still has two years left on his rookie deal. Fresh off leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, though, it would make sense for Cincy to lock up its young, star quarterback and in the process — set itself up for a bright future.
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with Thee Pregame Show. He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
Comments / 1