Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO