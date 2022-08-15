ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, KS

JC Post

Principles of archaeology will covered during STEAM Saturday

Archaeology and Artifacts: Cookie Excavation will be presented by the Geary County Historical Society during STEAM Saturday. The event is scheduled this Saturday ( Aug. 20 ) from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Historical Museum. Participants can learn basic principles of archaeology in this activity. People of all ages can try...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

There will be a 9/11 Dice Run

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Kansas Chapter 21-1 will host their annual 9 / 11 Dice Run to benefit local Soldiers and Veterans. The event is scheduled on Sept. 10 with registration going from 9 - 10 a.m. at City Cycle Sales in Junction City. The first bike is out at 9:30 a.m. and the last bike at 10:15 a.m. The last bike will be due in at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion in Chapman.
WIBW

Clay Center man receives citation after 3-vehicle accident, 6 sent to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man walked away with a citation after a 3-vehicle accident that sent six people to the hospital with minor injuries in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the intersection of N. Billings St. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Landfill will change operating hours in September

Geary County Landfill will return to regular operation hours on Sept. 6. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to a release from the Public Works Department only brush and tree limbs will be accepted. The service will be free for Geary County residents and $15 per ton for commercial customers.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1

Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

6 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Riley Co. crash

RILEY COUNTY—Six people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was westbound on Madison Road at North Billings Street and rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Long-awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene

DICKINSON COUNTY —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
ABILENE, KS
JC Post

Chamber searches for a new MAC Director

Chamber of Commerce officials in Junction City are beginning interviews to fill the vacant Military Affairs Director position. Nathan Butler, MAC Advisory Committee Chair, updated the search this week by noting that they were starting interviews for the position. 'Reviewed 40-some resumes now. So we're going to do some interviews.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Water meter upgrades will allow for better service

With the recent upgrade of Junction City water meters there some features that will allow for improved customer service. Lindsay Miller, Finance Director, noted that one new feature gives city officials the ability to be notified of possible leaks. The customer service manager has been working to notify customers of potential leaks as the system brings up an alert. Be sure your information is up to date with the customer service office so the City can notify when necessary.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

New housing development under consideration in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
TOPEKA, KS
