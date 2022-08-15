Read full article on original website
Principles of archaeology will covered during STEAM Saturday
Archaeology and Artifacts: Cookie Excavation will be presented by the Geary County Historical Society during STEAM Saturday. The event is scheduled this Saturday ( Aug. 20 ) from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Historical Museum. Participants can learn basic principles of archaeology in this activity. People of all ages can try...
Kids can try their luck with fishing at Homer's Pond
Aug. 27th is the date for the 5th annual Brandon Stroda Fishing Derby at Homer's Pond in Junction City. The hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a free event that will include fishing, food and prizes.
With Deer Creek complete, Shawnee Co. trail system almost complete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Deer Creek Trail completed, less than a mile of trail is left to construct in order to connect Shawnee Co.’s trail system. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says it will announce a major milestone during a ribbon cutting at the Deer Creek Trail extension at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Park Police make 15-minute water rescue at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Park Police rescued a man from the waters of Lake Shawnee within 15 minutes of receiving the call that his boat had capsized. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says just after 11:45 a.m., Park Police were called to Lake Shawnee with reports of someone in the water in distress.
Junction City will seek a low-cost loan for wastewater plant improvements
Junction City Commissioners have approved a resolution authorizing staff to seek a low-cost state revolving loan to help with both the southwest and east wastewater plant Phase II improvements. The goal is to create efficiencies, operational capacity and meet federal requirements for discharge of treated wastewater. Improvements would range from...
JC Breakfast Optimist Club Learns About The Buffalo Soldier Trail Project
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s guest speakers on August 17 were Melanie Laster and Jim Sands, who are among those working on the Buffalo Soldier Trail Project in Geary County. Melanie is the Secretary/Treasurer and Jim is the President. Others involved in the project include Margy Stewart, Delilah Hamilton, Fred Reid, and Heather Hagedorn.
There will be a 9/11 Dice Run
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Kansas Chapter 21-1 will host their annual 9 / 11 Dice Run to benefit local Soldiers and Veterans. The event is scheduled on Sept. 10 with registration going from 9 - 10 a.m. at City Cycle Sales in Junction City. The first bike is out at 9:30 a.m. and the last bike at 10:15 a.m. The last bike will be due in at 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion in Chapman.
Clay Center man receives citation after 3-vehicle accident, 6 sent to hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Clay Center man walked away with a citation after a 3-vehicle accident that sent six people to the hospital with minor injuries in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, officers were called to the intersection of N. Billings St. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
Riley Co. teen finalist in USA Teen Mullet championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last 3 years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every 8 weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Sheriff: $12,000 pontoon boat, trailer stolen in central Kansas
The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person who stole a $12,000 boat and trailer from a property northwest of Salina earlier this month. Sometime between Aug. 8 and Sunday, someone stole a 2000 Fisher Freedom pontoon boat and the trailer it was on from a property in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Six transported to hospital following 3 vehicle crash near Riley
Riley County Police Department has released additional information on the crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a three car collision near Riley, KS around 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival RCPD found a white Lincoln Navigator, which had been westbound on Madison Road,...
Geary County Landfill will change operating hours in September
Geary County Landfill will return to regular operation hours on Sept. 6. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to a release from the Public Works Department only brush and tree limbs will be accepted. The service will be free for Geary County residents and $15 per ton for commercial customers.
Crash south of Anderson, Scenic roundabout injures 1
Riley County Police Department have provided updated information on the rollover crash that injured one Tuesday afternoon. One female was transported by Riley County EMS to Ascension Via Christi hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a rollover crash. Crews were called out just after 1:00pm to a rollover crash...
6 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Riley Co. crash
RILEY COUNTY—Six people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Gabriel Anderson, 24, of Clay Center was westbound on Madison Road at North Billings Street and rear-ended a 2016 Lincoln Navigator driven by Mohammad Nomani, 40, of Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Long-awaited dining destination reopens in Abilene
DICKINSON COUNTY —Legacy Kansas is the official name while the subtitle for the new restaurant in Abilene is Munson's Prime Steaks Brookville Family Style Chicken. Deanna and Chuck Munson purchased the former Brookville Hotel that has been closed for several months and have combined it with their former Munson Prime restaurant which was destroyed by a fire.
Chamber searches for a new MAC Director
Chamber of Commerce officials in Junction City are beginning interviews to fill the vacant Military Affairs Director position. Nathan Butler, MAC Advisory Committee Chair, updated the search this week by noting that they were starting interviews for the position. 'Reviewed 40-some resumes now. So we're going to do some interviews.
Water meter upgrades will allow for better service
With the recent upgrade of Junction City water meters there some features that will allow for improved customer service. Lindsay Miller, Finance Director, noted that one new feature gives city officials the ability to be notified of possible leaks. The customer service manager has been working to notify customers of potential leaks as the system brings up an alert. Be sure your information is up to date with the customer service office so the City can notify when necessary.
Great Bend native's 7-year-old boy dies from injuries in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: A 7-year-old Kansas boy injured in a 3-vehicle crash Aug. 10 in Pottawatomie County has died. On Saturday, 7-year-old Korbin Tinkel, of Wamego, died from injuries in the crash that also took the life of his father, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. His father, Randy L. Tinkel, age 37, graduated from Great Bend High School in 2003.
New housing development under consideration in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council is considering annexing a plot of land from Shawnee County southeast of Topeka for a proposed housing development. The area in question is a 79-acre plot of land east of Croco Road and South of 37th Street. The developer, Cacti Land LLC, asked the council to annex the […]
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
