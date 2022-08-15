With the recent upgrade of Junction City water meters there some features that will allow for improved customer service. Lindsay Miller, Finance Director, noted that one new feature gives city officials the ability to be notified of possible leaks. The customer service manager has been working to notify customers of potential leaks as the system brings up an alert. Be sure your information is up to date with the customer service office so the City can notify when necessary.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO