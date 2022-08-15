Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Area animal shelters team up for the annual wiener dog races at Ellis Park
A popular event aimed at raising money for several area animal shelters is returning to Ellis Park in Henderson this month. Missy Mosby and Brian Buxton joined 44News This Morning to get the word out about this fun and family friendly event. The races featuring the adorable breed will dash...
14news.com
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant.
14news.com
Evansville storm damage drop-off site closing Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials say they ending the storm damage drop-off at the end of the day Thursday. Community members have been dropping off damaged trees and limbs at the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. This was to help residents after storms swept through Evansville in early...
wevv.com
Posey County solar panel farm gets approval in a 5-3 vote
The Posey County Planning Commission decided to move forward with the final development plan for a county based solar farm. The approval moves forward in a five to three vote, and as long as several conditions are still met for the farm including certain permits. The farm is set to...
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County.
Here’s when you can walk across the scenic Blue Bridge
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’ve always wanted to walk or bike across the Blue Bridge, now’s your chance! The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge” is going to be closed to vehicle traffic Saturday, August 20. Officials say the annual Bridge Day event will return as part of the Owensboro HydroFair weekend. The Blue Bridge will […]
wevv.com
Zesto inviting customers to come celebrate their 70th year of business this week
Zesto on Riverside Drive is excited to celebrate their 70th year anniversary of serving up burgers and fries in Evansville this Saturday, August 20. The restaurants will have food and ice cream specials, and anniversary t-shirts will be available for purchase. Zesto on Riverside Drive will also be donating a...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Cause of motel fire that shut down Hwy 41 under investigation
The intersection of Lynch road and Highway 41 is closed and so is northbound Fares Avenue at Diamond Avenue closed.
wamwamfm.com
Stop ‘n’ Sea to Close Next Month
A local restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Stop n Sea in Montgomery is a staple of our community, but owners say due to the increasing cost of goods and services, combined with the employee shortage, they will be forced to permanently close the doors.
14news.com
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
hot96.com
Vehicle Hit Pedestrian Early This Morning
The McCutchanville Fire Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office were called to Highway 57 and Kansas Road in reference to a pedestrian hit by a car. It happened around 5:30 this morning. First responders found the victim on the ground breathing, but not responsive. The pedestrian sustained serious...
14news.com
Crews on U.S. 60 in Daviess Co. for resurfacing work
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be on U.S. 60 in Daviess County for asphalt resurfacing Tuesday. This will start at the Henderson-Daviess County line extending east to the west end of the Katie Meadow Bridge. Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and lane restrictions. Flaggers will be on-site...
Ohio County gets thousands in grants for infrastructure
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – While in Western Kentucky on August 17, Governor Beshear announced $500,000 worth of upgrades will be made to infrastructure in Ohio County. The city of Beaver Dam is getting an $88,000 grant for improvements to Beaver Dam City Park. The Ohio County Fiscal Court is also getting $400,000 for road […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out in the 7900 block of Highway 351 at around 4 p.m. This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is available.
14news.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Owensboro hit and run
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a hit and run, where they say a pedestrian was seriously hurt. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday the 200 block of Sutton Lane. Police wouldn’t give many details, but family members tell us the driver took off, leaving the pedestrian behind....
14news.com
Plan Commission votes to approve solar farm in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Area Plan Commission has voted to approve the plan for a new Tenaska solar farm. It happened at a meeting Monday night, and the vote was five to three in support of moving forward. “Originally it wasn’t about the fight against green...
wevv.com
44Blitz Preview: Castle High School
"We have something to prove, we want to go deep into the playoffs, we want to win games, and win the SIC especially," says Senior Running Back Peyton Guerzini. The Castle Knights went into last season set on repeating as class 5A sectional 15 champions. After finishing 7-and-3 including winning six of their last seven, it was looking more and more like the repeat would happen. But for Coach Doug Hurt and the Knights, the bid to repeat came to an end in the first round to eventual champions Bloomington South 16-to-14.
wevv.com
Henderson police setting up safety checkpoints
The Henderson police will be setting up sobriety checkpoints throughout the city. Police say the safety checkpoints will focus on impaired drivers. There will be checkpoints at several intersections in the city. The checkpoints will be in effect for three days; August 19, 20, and 21.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 16, 2022
Speeding: Lucas J. Nance; Keegan J. Thomas; Mary B. Granados, $141. Seatbelt Violation: Nathan R. Miller; Tracy L. Gribben; Jennifer R. Cox; Michelle A. Leighninger; Derek K. Hedinger; Trevor O. Traylor, $25. Operating With Expired Plates: Nicholas M. Gagnon, dismissed; Dakota J. Brinksneader; Sabrina L. Bachman, $141. Driving While Suspended:...
