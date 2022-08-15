"We have something to prove, we want to go deep into the playoffs, we want to win games, and win the SIC especially," says Senior Running Back Peyton Guerzini. The Castle Knights went into last season set on repeating as class 5A sectional 15 champions. After finishing 7-and-3 including winning six of their last seven, it was looking more and more like the repeat would happen. But for Coach Doug Hurt and the Knights, the bid to repeat came to an end in the first round to eventual champions Bloomington South 16-to-14.

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO