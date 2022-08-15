ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

RCSO: Aggravated Assault suspect wanted

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an alleged Aggravated Assault suspect.

37-year-old Dejuan Marco White is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on August 13th, 2022 at the East Augusta Commons.

White was last seen traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria.

The vehicle should have extensive front end damage.

Anyone that comes in contact with Dejuan White or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact any Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

