The pop-punk band State Champs just announced that it’ll kick off its Kings of the New Age Tour here in Cleveland on Nov. 11 at House of Blues. “I’m particularly excited for the KOTNA Tour because of how much we as a band are focusing on the aesthetic and flow of the show,” says vocalist Derek DiScanio in a press release about the trek. “This will be the first tour where it feels more like an experience rather than just a band on stage playing songs. The stage production is by far the most unique and badass it’s ever been, and you bet the mixture of songs in our catalog (new songs, old songs, and some surprises) will create a wild set list. Best night ever.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO