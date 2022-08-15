Read full article on original website
Cleveland Scene
Exhibition of Photos by Donald Black Jr. at Deep Roots Experience Gallery Captures Cleveland's Black Youths
Photographer Donald Black Jr. returned to his hometown of Cleveland in 2000 to tap into things he felt were particular to the city, especially Black youth. His recent work over the past decade, which debuts in "A Day No One Will Remember" this Friday, August 19 at the Deep Roots Experience, captures childhood play, imagination, creative expression and the loss of innocence due to society and community circumstances.
Cleveland Scene
State Champs Headed to House of Blues in November
The pop-punk band State Champs just announced that it’ll kick off its Kings of the New Age Tour here in Cleveland on Nov. 11 at House of Blues. “I’m particularly excited for the KOTNA Tour because of how much we as a band are focusing on the aesthetic and flow of the show,” says vocalist Derek DiScanio in a press release about the trek. “This will be the first tour where it feels more like an experience rather than just a band on stage playing songs. The stage production is by far the most unique and badass it’s ever been, and you bet the mixture of songs in our catalog (new songs, old songs, and some surprises) will create a wild set list. Best night ever.”
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?
Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
Cleveland Scene
Kramies Releases Second Single from Forthcoming Full-Length
Back in Cleveland after a lengthy stint in Colorado, singer-songwriter Kramies has recruited the likes of Jason Lytle (Granddaddy), Patrick Carney (Black Keys) and John Panza (Terrycloth Mother, Hiram-Maxim) to play alongside him on his forthcoming album. Todd Tobias (Guided by Voices, Circus Devils) mixed the album. Known as “the...
Cleveland Scene
Win a pair of tickets to the Ryan Adams show at MGM Northfield Park
Win a pair of tickets to the Ryan Adams show at MGM Northfield Park on Saturday, December 3rd. 21 & over venue. Tickets will be emailed to winners. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.
Cleveland Scene
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 18-21)
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of the TBS sit-com Sullivan and Son, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band. Byrne likes to make observational jokes about married life. "Eating at McDonald's is the closest I'll come to cheating on my wife," he jokes. "I see those arches and think, 'Oh shit, I want you inside of me.'" Expect a lively, interactive show when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has additional performances scheduled through Saturday. Consult the club's website for more info.
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Orchestra Does Harry Potter at Blossom and the Rest of This Week's Classical Music Picks
Summer is coming to a close but the calendar still offers plenty of choice concerts. - The Thomas and Evon Cooper International Violin Competition for young players 13-18 continues at the Oberlin Conservatory. In two sessions on Wednesday, August 17 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, six contestants will perform 45-minute programs with piano.
Cleveland Scene
The Reserve, Formerly Umami, Opens in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, August 23rd
At long last, The Reserve (42 N. Main St., 440-318-1492) in Chagrin Falls will open its doors on Tuesday, August 23rd. The restaurant replaces Umami, which closed this past winter after 14 years. Back in May, owners Mike Mendlovic and Nikki Williams revealed their plans for this small but mighty...
tmpresale.com
Nancy Wilson’s Heart at MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage in Northfield Oct 22, 2022 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the Nancy Wilson’s Heart presale password!! While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order Nancy Wilson’s Heart performance tickets before the general public!!!. You don’t want to miss Nancy Wilson’s Heart’s show in Northfield, OH do you? Tickets will sell out fast...
Taste of Black Cleveland restaurants set for Thursday’s annual event
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase is set to return Thursday, Aug. 18, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The event is 6 to 11:30 p.m. It’s hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland NAACP, The Real Black Friday and Aramark. It’s an event that keeps...
Best sub sandwich shops in Greater Cleveland: Vote for your favorite (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Looking for a great sub sandwich? So are we. Let’s face it – it doesn’t take a lot of effort to throw some meat and cheese on a roll and call it a sub. But to create a crave-worthy sandwich stuffed with meats, cheeses, crisp veggies and the perfect blend of herbs and sauce takes finesse.
Cleveland Scene
Free Stuff
Cleveland Wing Week (September 26 - October 2) Cleveland Wing Week is seven days of paying homage to the wing. Each participating Cleveland Wing Week restaurant will fry...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spotted at Ohio café
The Kardashian clan is no stranger to Cleveland.
Cleveland Scene
First Look: Agave & Rye, Opening in the Warehouse District Wednesday, August 24th
When guests enter Agave & Rye (1352 W. 6th St.) they will be immersed in a colorful, whimsical environment jam packed with fine art, sculpture, graffiti-style paintings and blown-glass chandeliers. The restaurant décor is described by owners Yavonne and Wade Sarber as “urban grunge,” and the Cleveland location is completely unique from any of the other properties.
cleverock.com
Machine Gun Kelly l Cleveland, OH | First Energy Stadium | 08.13.22
Machine Gun Kelly concert photos from Cleveland, OH’s First Energy Stadium on August 13, 2022. Photos © Delaney Canfield / CleveRock.com.
coolcleveland.com
THEATER REVIEW: “Frozen” @ Playhouse Square by Roy Berko
As I exited the opening night of Frozen, part of Playhouse Square’s Broadway Series, which is now on stage at the Key Bank State Theatre, I was surrounded by hundreds of little girls in their “princess” dresses and tiaras, happily dragging their parents, grandparents and reluctant brothers toward the counters selling the show’s memorabilia. Listening to their conversations, they were less interested in the story, the score and the lyrics then in “How did they make it snow onstage?” “How did they make all those icicles?” and “How did Elsa’s dress change so fast?”
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
Own a piece of local ski hill history
Here is your chance to own a piece of local ski hill history.
thisiscleveland.com
18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List
Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
Cleveland Scene
Want Expanded Amtrak Service in Cleveland? Take This Survey to Help Leaders Lobby for the Cause
Are you one of the many who would adore expanded rail service in Cleveland?. As Amtrak considers a possible expansion of local service (did you even know that was in the works?) that would include more frequent trains to Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington D.C., NOACA, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Destination Cleveland are soliciting community feedback through the end of August to help them lobby for that expansion to become a reality.
