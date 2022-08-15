ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

Cleveland Scene

Exhibition of Photos by Donald Black Jr. at Deep Roots Experience Gallery Captures Cleveland's Black Youths

Photographer Donald Black Jr. returned to his hometown of Cleveland in 2000 to tap into things he felt were particular to the city, especially Black youth. His recent work over the past decade, which debuts in "A Day No One Will Remember" this Friday, August 19 at the Deep Roots Experience, captures childhood play, imagination, creative expression and the loss of innocence due to society and community circumstances.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

State Champs Headed to House of Blues in November

The pop-punk band State Champs just announced that it’ll kick off its Kings of the New Age Tour here in Cleveland on Nov. 11 at House of Blues. “I’m particularly excited for the KOTNA Tour because of how much we as a band are focusing on the aesthetic and flow of the show,” says vocalist Derek DiScanio in a press release about the trek. “This will be the first tour where it feels more like an experience rather than just a band on stage playing songs. The stage production is by far the most unique and badass it’s ever been, and you bet the mixture of songs in our catalog (new songs, old songs, and some surprises) will create a wild set list. Best night ever.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?

Euclid, OH. - Ward Three Councilman Marcus Epps of Euclid, OH, is actively participating in a TLC reality show. TLC is an American cable channel owned by Warner Bros. TLC stands for the tender loving care of others. The programming intends to connect with viewers through emotions. Several TLC programs include 90 Day Fiance, My 600lb Life, Medical Marvel, Unique Lifestyles, Journey and Transformation, and many others.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Scene

Kramies Releases Second Single from Forthcoming Full-Length

Back in Cleveland after a lengthy stint in Colorado, singer-songwriter Kramies has recruited the likes of Jason Lytle (Granddaddy), Patrick Carney (Black Keys) and John Panza (Terrycloth Mother, Hiram-Maxim) to play alongside him on his forthcoming album. Todd Tobias (Guided by Voices, Circus Devils) mixed the album. Known as “the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 18-21)

Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. Comedian Steve Byrne, the star and creator of the TBS sit-com Sullivan and Son, gets laughs by making fun of people based on the types of music they listen to; he also likes to have audience members join him on stage so he can create his own boy band. Byrne likes to make observational jokes about married life. "Eating at McDonald's is the closest I'll come to cheating on my wife," he jokes. "I see those arches and think, 'Oh shit, I want you inside of me.'" Expect a lively, interactive show when he performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities, where he has additional performances scheduled through Saturday. Consult the club's website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Wing Week (September 26 - October 2) Cleveland Wing Week is seven days of paying homage to the wing. Each participating Cleveland Wing Week restaurant will fry...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

First Look: Agave & Rye, Opening in the Warehouse District Wednesday, August 24th

When guests enter Agave & Rye (1352 W. 6th St.) they will be immersed in a colorful, whimsical environment jam packed with fine art, sculpture, graffiti-style paintings and blown-glass chandeliers. The restaurant décor is described by owners Yavonne and Wade Sarber as “urban grunge,” and the Cleveland location is completely unique from any of the other properties.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “Frozen” @ Playhouse Square by Roy Berko

As I exited the opening night of Frozen, part of Playhouse Square’s Broadway Series, which is now on stage at the Key Bank State Theatre, I was surrounded by hundreds of little girls in their “princess” dresses and tiaras, happily dragging their parents, grandparents and reluctant brothers toward the counters selling the show’s memorabilia. Listening to their conversations, they were less interested in the story, the score and the lyrics then in “How did they make it snow onstage?” “How did they make all those icicles?” and “How did Elsa’s dress change so fast?”
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

18 Delicious Hispanic Dining Experiences for your Cleveland To Do List

Cleveland has long been home to a seemingly endless number of cultures and nationalities from every corner of the globe. Our Hispanic community is one such group that has made their mark on this city and contributes so much to the fabric of The Land. Join us in honoring the contributions of CLE's Hispanic community by exploring these cultures and cuisine at these authentic and endlessly tasty eateries in and arounf The Land.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Want Expanded Amtrak Service in Cleveland? Take This Survey to Help Leaders Lobby for the Cause

Are you one of the many who would adore expanded rail service in Cleveland?. As Amtrak considers a possible expansion of local service (did you even know that was in the works?) that would include more frequent trains to Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington D.C., NOACA, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Destination Cleveland are soliciting community feedback through the end of August to help them lobby for that expansion to become a reality.
CLEVELAND, OH

