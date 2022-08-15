ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
The Guardian

Why aren’t banks passing on interest rate rises to customers?

Millions of people are being short-changed on savings rates, with banks and building societies failing to pass on this month’s 0.5 percentage point interest rate rise, research has claimed. What’s happened?. On 4 August, the Bank of England pushed up interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%...
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Motley Fool

3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now

Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market’s foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector’s evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about...
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
Motley Fool

What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Use Dividend Aristocrats in Your Roth IRA

Dividend Aristocrats have increased their yearly dividend for at least 25 straight years. Roth IRA withdrawals are tax-free after age 59 1/2, making these shares attractive. Moreover, reinvesting dividends creates a helpful compounding effect.
Motley Fool

Why Krispy Kreme Stock Tumbled on Wednesday Morning

Consumers were cutting back on sweets as macroeconomic challenges drag on. Krispy Kreme missed expectations and lowered guidance, which pushed its stock lower. Investors with a long-term outlook should still consider this stock a tasty treat.
Motley Fool

Why Global-e Online Stock Rallied (Again) on Wednesday

The cross-border e-commerce specialist delivered an impressive financial report on Tuesday. In the wake of its results, several Wall Street analysts were increasingly bullish, raising their price targets to keep up.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Keeping You Up at Night? Buy These Top 3 Tech Stocks

Alphabet is one of the most cash-rich organizations around, and it's growing and returning excess money to shareholders. Amazon is down but far from out as e-commerce has slowed this year. Focus on the cloud. While other consumer electronics sales are faltering, Apple is still going strong.
