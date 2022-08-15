Read full article on original website
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
TechCrunch
Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech startup Gatsby for $50M
Israel-based eToro told TechCrunch this week that it just received approval from FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to move forward with the acquisition. The company first filed for regulatory approval in December of 2021. Jeff Myers and Ryan Belanger-Saleh co-founded Gatsby, a commission-free options and stock-trading app aimed at...
TechCrunch
Announcing the first tranche of Startup Battlefield judges
We’re excited to begin announcing the innovators and investors who will judge this world-renowned pitch competition on tech’s biggest stage. But first…. A pro tip: Startup Battlefield isn’t just thrilling to watch; it’s a masterclass in how investors think. The judges’ feedback provides insight into the criteria they use to determine whether a company is viable or not. Watch and learn what investors look for, what motivates them and what pushes them to schedule a meeting.
'Pawn' in energy stand-off, Germany's Uniper suffers $12.5 billion loss
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Uniper, the highest-profile corporate victim of Europe's energy crisis so far, reported a 12.3 billion euro loss ($12.5 billion) due to Russian gas supply cuts, saying it had become a "pawn" in the energy standoff between the European Union and Moscow.
TechCrunch
Klarna founder to launch new ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’
Now, a Klarna founder plans to create what he calls a “Nobel Prize for Impact”. Niklas Adalberth co-founded Klarna in 2005 but left in 2015 and established the Norrsken Foundation in 2016, contributing $20 million to the launch and an additional $62 million in 2017. Now, the organization’s...
TechCrunch
Winners, losers abound as Inflation Reduction Act becomes law
As with any legislation, there are winners and losers. In the new law, climate tech is undoubtedly a winner, with provisions that will bolster renewable power, net-zero buildings and zero-emissions transportation. But the details matter, and some sectors got a better deal than others. Here’s a rundown of which companies...
TechCrunch
YC grad QuotaBook raises $11M to scale its equity management platform
The Korean startup, which graduated from Y Combinator (YC)’s Winter 21 batch, was founded by former venture capitalists Andy Choi, Dan Hong and Pilseon Jun, in 2019. Choi, the company’s CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that in their capacity as investors, the three noticed that in Korea and many other Asian countries, startups were still relying on Excel when managing their cap tables, stock options, stakeholder and other related information.
Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a 60-year-old real estate development, investment and management firm with over 19,100 units under management in 19 U.S. states has signed a contract for Knightscope’s K1 and K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). This new client provides residents with high-quality housing in all asset classes, particularly communities with affordable housing components, like the property in Atlanta, Georgia, where these two ASRs will be utilized. They have a reputation for owning and managing properties that set the standard for quality in their markets, which includes providing the critical component of an elevated safety profile that will now be assisted by Knightscope technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005508/en/ Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Cities embrace their water — and build resilience
Briony Rogers helps cities to connect to their environment to better survive drought and storm surges. Bianca Nogrady is a freelance science journalist based in Sydney, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. “When we think about making decisions on how we shape our cities, that...
TechCrunch
Uniswap Labs COO MC Lader on the incentives behind DeFi
This week on Chain Reaction, we interviewed Mary-Catherine (MC) Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, the team behind one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges. You can listen to the full interview below. Lader explained that Uniswap itself is a non-custodial, open-source protocol governed by holders of its UNI...
TechCrunch
Rocketplace raises $9M in seed funding to build the ‘Fidelity for crypto’
A few things about this raise stood out. For one, the funding comes at an interesting time in the crypto world — during the so-called “crypto winter” and a period that has seen other major players in the space such as Voyager and Celsius go bankrupt and others such as Robinhood and Coinbase conduct mass layoffs. Secondly, Rocketplace — which offers commission-free trading of more than 30 tokens — claims to “not be just another crypto exchange.”
TechCrunch
Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities
Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
TechCrunch
Choose your angel: Learn how they invest and what motivates them
However, you also have some who are known for being cap-table nightmares, meddling, setting unrealistic requests or being downright unreachable when needed. For many entrepreneurs, angel investors can play a key role regardless of whether they’re good or bad investors. In the current fundraising environment, the importance of angels has only grown. While terms in the first half of 2022 have remained founder-friendly, seed-stage valuations are reportedly declining, and some investors are taking longer to make decisions while expecting higher levels of traction at every stage of financing.
