MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a 60-year-old real estate development, investment and management firm with over 19,100 units under management in 19 U.S. states has signed a contract for Knightscope’s K1 and K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). This new client provides residents with high-quality housing in all asset classes, particularly communities with affordable housing components, like the property in Atlanta, Georgia, where these two ASRs will be utilized. They have a reputation for owning and managing properties that set the standard for quality in their markets, which includes providing the critical component of an elevated safety profile that will now be assisted by Knightscope technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005508/en/ Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs (Photo: Business Wire)

