WMDT.com
Bayside Football Preview: Parkside Rams
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.– The Parkside Rams are coming into this season looking to forget about last seasons 4-5 record. The Rams season last year came to an end after a 24-12 loss to Cambridge South Dorchester. Head Coach Brendan Riley told us the team has been working hard all...
WBOC
Delmar Little League Girls Return Home
DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Little League girls returned home to Delmar after their incredible run in the Little League World Series. The girls made it all the way to the final where they were just short of winning the entire championship. The girls traveled by bus Tuesday morning where they were met by an escort by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Cheyanne Willey said the experience was 'awesome'.
The Dispatch
Record Payout Highlights 2022 White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY – The 2022 White Marlin Open that ended last weekend with a flourish after days of relative inactivity will be remembered for a lot of things, including a new world record $4.5 million payout for a single fish. The first three days of the 2022 White Marlin...
WBOC
Artifacts Found at Church Excavation Site In Easton
EASTON, Md. - The Asbury United Methodist Church, in Easton's historic area, uncovered artifacts after an excavation on Sunday and Monday. Flooding and drainage problems required new pipes to be laid on the site. The state of Maryland required an archeologist to be on site. Among the dirt, the archeologist...
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
WMDT.com
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury August 19th
SALISBURY, Md. – Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury this week, and this month’s theme is Urban Artscapes. Artists and crafters will be lining the streets with live music and a ton of other special activities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
SU announces new changes to Holloway Hall
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University recently made some changes to their oldest building on campus, Holloway Hall. They recently added new banners that say “Make Tomorrow Yours”. You can check out the new additions if you’re driving down Camden Avenue past campus. We want to hear...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
WMDT.com
Town of Delmar announces basketball hoop legislation
DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar has announced legislation that prohibits playing basketball on all public streets and/or obstructing sidewalks. Town officials are asking citizens to not place portable basketball hoops on public streets, the edge of their driveway, the sidewalks, or the edge of their lawn. If you opt to purchase a portable basketball hoop, you are asked to place it on your property in a location that will prohibit playing on the public street or hindering the free passage of vehicular traffic and/or pedestrians’ use of the sidewalks.
WMDT.com
Christian Shelter in need of donations to support the demand of people they’re seeing
SALISBURY, MD.- The Christian Shelter, in Salisbury, needs your help to continue their mission of supporting the homeless as they are seeing more people asking for help. Right now, we’re told they are experiencing a shortage of donations. On top of that, they need to repair their fridge and the infrastructure surrounding it, which they said is going to cost them around $170,000.
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials host meeting to prepare for hurricane season
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Hurricane season is slowly approaching and Ocean City officials are hosting a meeting to help you get prepared in the event one happens here on Delmarva. The meeting will discuss all hazardous events including hurricane season, terrorism, and flooding. This comes especially during the summertime as the resort town becomes heavily populated. They say its best to learn how to take care of yourself for at least 96 hours without power, utilities, water, and even food.
WMDT.com
Brightside: Doug’s Swift Community Garden
CRISFIELD, Md. – A group of dedicated community members in Crisfield are developing some green thumbs in hopes of providing a more beautiful, and blossoming version of the town, and it’s all thanks to the passion for community from one man. Helping hands from all across Crisfield are...
chestercounty.com
Obituaries for the week of August 15
Sophie Pearl Butler, a resident of Laurel, Del. and formerly of southern Chester County, passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2022. She was 101. She was the wife of the late Russell M. Butler, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Rising Sun, Md., she was...
WMDT.com
Delmar gives Little League softball a heroes’ homecoming as they return from LL World Series
DELMAR, Md. – Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear cleats, batting gloves, or catcher’s gear. Tuesday afternoon, Delmar’s Little League softball team got the landing party of a lifetime as they returned home from the Little League World Series. Although the team ultimately fell to Texas in the final game, the community made it clear that Delmar was the true champion in their eyes.
fox5dc.com
Elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City wins $250K on lucky lottery scratch-off
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off. Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with...
WMDT.com
Delmar Little League Falls in World Series Title Game
GREENVILLE, Nc- Delmar was up 3-0 early on thanks to great pitching by Macy Rickards and a 2 RBI Double by Ella Twiley. But in the 4th inning, Texas‘ team went on a furious rally to take the lead and unfortunately for Delmar’s team, take the title 5-4 in extra innings.
WBOC
The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help
SALISBURY, MD-- The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people. Anthony Dickerson is the Executive Director at the Christian shelter and says food is a big part of what they do for the community.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WBOC
Wor-Wic Community College Offering New Pre-kindergarten Program This Fall
SALISBURY, Md. - A pre-kindergarten program is coming to Wor-Wic Community College this fall. The program is open to 18 students ages 3- and 4. Their families must be a Wicomico County resident and meet the federal poverty guidelines. It provides a full day of school with a meal as well. The new program is funded through an over $200,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Education which Wor-Wic Child Development Director Sandra March says they are excited to accept.
The Big Draw Festival Returns to Milford for the 4th Year
Mispillion Art League (MAL), Milford’s community art resource, is pleased to announce it is once again hosting the internationally acclaimed The Big Draw Festival! On Saturday, October 8, from 9 am to 3 pm, gather with us to celebrate the joy of color. MAL will offer free, family-friendly art activities on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. Save the date and ... Read More
