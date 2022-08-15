OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services will be conducting the annual town hall meeting for preparedness on Monday, Aug. 22. This event is designed to educate the public to be ready with an “All Hazards Approach” to all emergencies in their home with families, the community, and in business before the onset of hurricane season. The key component of the town Hall preparedness meeting is to make sure everyone is prepared for any emergency and especially moving into hurricane season. This involves preparing your family, property, business to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours but realistically 96 hours or greater to be without power, utilities, water service, supermarkets, gas stations and possibly no police, fire or EMS response.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO