WBOC
Wor-Wic Community College Offering New Pre-kindergarten Program This Fall
SALISBURY, Md. - A pre-kindergarten program is coming to Wor-Wic Community College this fall. The program is open to 18 students ages 3- and 4. Their families must be a Wicomico County resident and meet the federal poverty guidelines. It provides a full day of school with a meal as well. The new program is funded through an over $200,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Education which Wor-Wic Child Development Director Sandra March says they are excited to accept.
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive Candidate Julie Giordano Apologizes After Using School E-Mail Address for Campaign
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive Candidate Julie Giordano, a Republican, sent a campaign email using her Board of Education e-mail address on Monday. By Wednesday, the James M. Bennett High School teacher sent out an apology e-mail from her Gmail account, saying it was a mistake and a "misuse of public resources."
WMDT.com
SU announces new changes to Holloway Hall
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University recently made some changes to their oldest building on campus, Holloway Hall. They recently added new banners that say “Make Tomorrow Yours”. You can check out the new additions if you’re driving down Camden Avenue past campus. We want to hear...
WBOC
Free Breakfast, Lunch to be Offered to Wicomico Public School Students for 2022-23 School Year
SALISBURY, Md. - For the 2022-23 school year, Wicomico Public Schools will participate in the federal program known as CEP (Community Eligibility Provision). The program offers all Wicomico students breakfast and lunch at no charge. Applying for free or reduced meals is not necessary to receive meals at no cost.
WBOC
Additional Regulations Will Not be Added For Rentable Scooters
At their meeting last night, the Salisbury City Council said they cannot add or create laws regarding the rentable scooters found around the city. Mayor Jake Day said there's really not much the city can do, but riders are subject to Maryland's traffic laws.
WMDT.com
Animal tranquilizer being found in Wicomico County street drugs
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Local first responders say they’re battling a new challenge in the fight against the opioid crisis. Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer, is increasingly being found in the toxicology reports of those who have suffered fatal overdoses. According to the CDC, xylazine has no specific antidote.
WBOC
WMDT.com
Free tire disposal event to be held in Wicomico Co.
WICOMICO CO., Md. – If you need to do some end of summer cleaning, this event is for you. The Maryland Environmental Service and Wicomico County will host a free tire disposal event at the Newland Park Landfill on September 17th. We want to hear your good news, just...
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials host meeting to prepare for hurricane season
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Hurricane season is slowly approaching and Ocean City officials are hosting a meeting to help you get prepared in the event one happens here on Delmarva. The meeting will discuss all hazardous events including hurricane season, terrorism, and flooding. This comes especially during the summertime as the resort town becomes heavily populated. They say its best to learn how to take care of yourself for at least 96 hours without power, utilities, water, and even food.
WMDT.com
Delmar officials close State Street playground temporarily amid safety concerns
DELMAR, Del. – One playground in Delmar is temporarily closed after town officials discovered some safety issues. Those visiting State Street Park will find the playground, except the swing set, blocked off by caution tape. It will stay that way until the town can make repairs, according to Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood.
WBOC
Public Invited to Ocean City Town Hall Preparedness Meeting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Department of Emergency Services will be conducting the annual town hall meeting for preparedness on Monday, Aug. 22. This event is designed to educate the public to be ready with an “All Hazards Approach” to all emergencies in their home with families, the community, and in business before the onset of hurricane season. The key component of the town Hall preparedness meeting is to make sure everyone is prepared for any emergency and especially moving into hurricane season. This involves preparing your family, property, business to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours but realistically 96 hours or greater to be without power, utilities, water service, supermarkets, gas stations and possibly no police, fire or EMS response.
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines residents warned of scam calls
OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Grunewald is warning citizens of scam calls. Grunewald says locals have reported scam calls appearing to be from the Fire Department. “The Fire Department does not solicit by phone. Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates...
WUSA
Maryland school turns to new design techniques to protect against active shooter threats
WASHINGTON — On March 20, 2018, a 17-year-old student opened fire in the hallway of Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun, killing 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and wounding 14-year-old Desmond Burns, before turning the gun on himself. Across the Chesapeake river,...
WMDT.com
Two arrested in connection to April homicide in Dorchester Co.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened back in April. During the early morning hours of April 10th, Cambridge Police responded to the 800 block of Fairmount Drive, finding the victim, identified as 20-year-old A’Corie Young, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WMDT.com
Traffic advisory issued for SU move-in on Aug. 25th
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University Police have issued a traffic advisory on Thursday, August 25th, for move-in day. The traffic advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Camden Avenue, between College Avenue and Pine Bluff Road, as roughly 1,000 new students and parents come to campus for move-in day.
WBOC
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
WMDT.com
WMDT.com
Christian Shelter in need of donations to support the demand of people they’re seeing
SALISBURY, MD.- The Christian Shelter, in Salisbury, needs your help to continue their mission of supporting the homeless as they are seeing more people asking for help. Right now, we’re told they are experiencing a shortage of donations. On top of that, they need to repair their fridge and the infrastructure surrounding it, which they said is going to cost them around $170,000.
Scooter Rider Killed By Commercial Vehicle In Hit-Run Crash In Maryland
Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a hit-and-run driver who killed a 29-year-old Delaware man and fled from the scene in Wicomico County. Colin Henny Lin, of Lewes, Delaware, was driving an Apollo motorized scooter early on Tuesday, Aug....
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
