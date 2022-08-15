The Chiefs have offered an update on wide receiver Mecole Hardman after he left Wednesday’s practice on a cart after landing awkwardly while trying to catch a pass. According to the team, Hardman suffered a groin injury. Hardman was able to walk off the field on his own power before taking the cart to the back, but the did not offer any word on how serious the injury may be or how long Hardman might be off the field.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO