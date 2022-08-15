Read full article on original website
Report: Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the shooter in fatal incident at youth football game
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from...
Multiple Patriots and Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting
Today’s joint practice between the Patriots and Panthers featured multiple fights and players on both teams kicked off the field. In one incident, Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson got into it with Panthers defensive back Kenny Robinson, and all three players were kicked out of practice for fighting. Other players got involved as well, although they weren’t sent off.
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
ESPN projects this Patriots wide receiver could make Pro Bowl leap in 2022
The New England Patriots have strong depth and plenty of talent at wide receiver entering the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor have both returned after being brought in as free agents last offseason. New England made another excellent addition this past offseason by acquiring veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. A few weeks later, the Patriots used a second-round pick to draft Baylor's Tyquan Thornton, further strengthening their wide receiver depth. And then there's Jakobi Meyers, who's actually one of the longest-tenured Patriots players at the skill positions despite debuting in 2019.
Mike Zimmer takes a job with Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has landed on his feet with a school that continues to find its footing. Zimmer, via HBCUGameday.com, has accepted a position on Deion Sanders’ staff at Jackson State. Sanders introduced Zimmer to the team on Tuesday. “He’s asked me about it a few times,”...
Eagles waive three to reach 85-player limit
The Eagles are down to 85 players on their roster. They cut a couple of players to get the ball rolling on Monday and completed the job by dropping three others on Tuesday. Wide receiver Lance Lenoir, safety Jared Mayden, and cornerback Jimmy Moreland were all waived with injury designations, so they will revert to injured reserve if not claimed by other teams.
Broncos cut five players, including Travis Fulgham
Some of the Broncos’ roster moves were reported earlier in the day, but the team made them official Tuesday afternoon. The Broncos reached the league-mandated 85-player roster limit ahead of the deadline by waiving five players. Denver cut running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, wide receiver Travis...
Rams trim roster by waiving five
With the deadline to reduce rosters looming, the Rams have announced five cuts. Los Angeles waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle T Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew, and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams. By cutting Dicker, the Rams have effectively declared Riley Dixon the winner of the...
Peter Harvey will refrain from ruling in Deshaun Watson case until settlement talks reach impasse
Yes, settlement talks continue between the NFL and the NFL Players Association in the Deshaun Watson case. It’s no surprise at this point. It’s been the case since late last week. Appeals officer Peter Harvey hasn’t completed the (by rule) “expedited” review two weeks after the filing of...
Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings
The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day. Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
Chiefs say Mecole Hardman has a groin injury
The Chiefs have offered an update on wide receiver Mecole Hardman after he left Wednesday’s practice on a cart after landing awkwardly while trying to catch a pass. According to the team, Hardman suffered a groin injury. Hardman was able to walk off the field on his own power before taking the cart to the back, but the did not offer any word on how serious the injury may be or how long Hardman might be off the field.
Lance, Deebo finding rhythm as 49ers' offense bounces back
SANTA CLARA -- The Trey Lance-to-Deebo Samuel connection appears to be right on track. After a rough showing by the 49ers’ offense during Sunday’s shortened, non-padded practice, Lance and the passing game turned things around during Monday’s light day of work ahead of their flight to Minnesota later in the day.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Patriots’ Joejuan Williams out for season
The disappointing career of Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams has taken its worst turn yet. Williams suffered a shoulder injury and will miss the entire season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Patriots chose Williams with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he hasn’t done...
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
Ravens release Brett Hundley, put Trent Harris on IR
Quarterback Brett Hundley‘s time with the Ravens has come to an end. The Ravens released Hundley on Tuesday as they moved to bring their roster to 85 players by the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline for all teams to be down to that number. The Ravens also placed linebacker Trent Harris on IR after making a series of moves on Monday.
Packers trim roster by five, announce addition of Nate Becker
The Packers have announced their roster cuts and an addition to their group of tight ends. Green Bay has waived running back RJ Baylor, linebacker Ellis Brooks, tight end Dominique Dafney, guard George Moore, and linebacker Randy Ramsey. Dafney appeared in 10 games for Green Bay with two starts last...
Camp notes, 8/15: It sure looks like Wentz is settling in
ASHBURN — Carson Wentz has seemingly turned a corner for the Commanders. After going 10-of-13 in his first exhibition start of 2022, Wentz appeared comfortable on Monday as practice at the organization's headquarters resumed. No, Wentz isn't necessarily at a stage where he's routinely carving up the defense, but...
Progress reports for Eagles rookies halfway through training camp
The Eagles have already had most of their training camp practices of the summer but still have four total joint practice sessions against the Browns and Dolphins on deck and still have two preseason games left too. Plenty of time for rookies to earn roster spots or playing time. But...
Joe Burrow: Contract talk means nothing if I stink this year
Bengals owner Mike Brown said in July that the team’s “whole focus” is on making sure Joe Burrow remains a member of the Bengals and the prospect of signing Burrow to a long-term deal after this season has colored other moves the team has made. Selling the...
